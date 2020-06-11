Andersen Joins Equinor Board

Equinor's Corporate Assembly has elected Tove Andersen as a new member of the company's board of directors.

Additionally, Equinor noted in a written statement that the Corporate Assembly has reelected Jon Erik Reinhardsen and Jeroen van der Veen as board chair and deputy chair, respectively. The company added that shareholders have reelected the following board members: Bjørn Tore Godal, Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, Anne Drinkwater, Jonathan Lewis and Finn Bjørn Ruyter.

The executive vice president for Europe with the fertilizer firm Yara International ASA, Andersen has held management-level production and supply chain roles with the company, Equinor continued. It noted that she joined Yara precursor Norsk Hydro in 1997 and holds extensive international industrial experience and broad board experience. Her educational background includes a master of science degree from Norwegian Institute of Technology and an MBA from the Norwegian Business School.

Equinor stated the term of shareholder-elected board members takes effect July 1, 2020, and extends until the ordinary election of shareholder-elected board members next year.

