Analysts See '5-10 Years of Decent Growth' for Oil Demand

In a report sent to Rigzone by the Morningstar team this week, Morningstar analysts said they believe oil demand “still has five to 10 years of decent growth before plateauing in the early 2030s”.

“Demand doesn’t start declining until the late 2030s,” the analysts said in the report, which is titled The Future of Oil to 2050.

“We project oil demand to grow from 104 million barrels per day in 2024 to a peak of 108 million barrels per day in 2032, then decline to 96 million barrels per day in 2050,” they added.

The analysts highlighted in the report that the 2050 projection represents a cumulative eight percent drop versus 2024, “or 0.3 percent annually”.

The Morningstar analysts stated in the report that, as a result of their demand outlook, they’ve recently upgraded their midcycle oil price to $65 per barrel from $60.

“Over 2025 to 2034, they expect Brent oil prices to average $65 per barrel in inflation-adjusted terms,” the analysts said in the report.

“This is close to the current Brent price at $63 as of November 2025, and a bit below the 2015-24 average real Brent price of $76,” they added.

“We use this 10-year average through 2034 as our midcycle price. By the 2040s, we project oil prices to surge over $100 per barrel in real terms,” they continued.

Morningstar analysts highlighted that The Future of Oil to 2050 report is an update to the company’s 2021 report, The Future of Oil Demand.

“Our bullish thesis on oil demand remains essentially unchanged from that earlier report,” the analysts added.

“New in this year’s report is a price forecast through 2050, derived by combining our in-house demand view with Rystad’s supply-side projections,” they added.

The analysts pointed out in the report that Morningstar’s methodology includes a “bottom-up forecast that splits oil demand into 10 sectors”.

“Each sector has unique drivers. Only some sectors are vulnerable to the replacement of oil demand by electrification,” they said in the report.

In a J.P. Morgan research note sent to Rigzone by the JPM Commodities Research team on November 14, J.P. Morgan analysts outlined that, month to date through November 12, global oil demand averaged 105 million barrels per day.

The analysts pointed out in the note that this marked a year over year increase of 460,000 barrels per day and was 20,000 barrels per day below their forecasted monthly growth of 480,000 barrels per day.

“Year to date, demand has risen by 0.85 million barrels per day, falling short of our projected growth of 0.9 million barrels per day by 50,000 barrels per day,” the J.P. Morgan analysts said in the note.

“Global oil demand showed a modest improvement during the period from November 5 through 12, buoyed by a rebound in U.S. gasoline consumption and increased port activity at Los Angeles,” they added.

“Chinese trucking and cargo loading also strengthened, with cargo volumes rising by four percent from year-ago levels through November 9 after experiencing a brief slowdown at the end of October,” they continued.

“While the U.S. saw reductions in flight activity, global flights continued to expand, posting a four percent year over year increase through November 9,” the J.P. Morgan analysts went on to state.

Morningstar describes itself on its website as a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company “offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets, and alliances and redistributors”, Morningstar notes on its site.

On its site, J.P. Morgan describes itself as a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.9 trillion and operations worldwide. The company has “a legacy dating back to 1799”, its site points out.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com