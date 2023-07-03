Analysts Say These Factors Should Help Physically Tighten Market in Q3

An additional one million barrel per day unilateral cut by Saudi Arabia, set to take effect in July, coupled with seasonally stronger demand, should help to physically tighten the market in the third quarter.

That’s according to analysts at BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, who made the statement in a new report sent to Rigzone.

“Middle East and North Africa (MENA) producers tend to export less crude during their summer season, when crude production is diverted to the domestic market, to meet peaking demand,” the analysts stated in the report.

“This trend is not limited to MENA, with global oil consumption typically rising between June and September. Much of this is driven by higher demand for gasoline and jet fuel, spurred by increased travel,” the analysts added.

“Air traffic is still recovering from the pandemic, while the U.S. driving is off to a strong start, both of which should bolster seasonal trends,” the analysts continued.

In the report, the BMI analysts conceded that the barrels from Saudi Arabia’s additional cut could be returned as early as August but stated that “it seems more likely that the kingdom will opt for either a rollover into subsequent months, or a staggered increase in production, so as not to risk a relapse in prices”.

“In theory, this should support gains in the oil price. However, price action over much of 2023 has been detached from the fundamentals, which remain relatively resilient,” the analysts said in the report.

“This is evident in the shifts seen in terms spreads and in managed money positioning in Brent … prices have struggled to hold gains this year, despite repeated and robust market interventions made by OPEC+,” the analysts added.

“On the upside, Brent appears to have found a floor around the low $70s, but rallies have been capped by short sellers and generally bearish macro sentiment,” the analysts continued.

Sharp Swing

In a separate report sent to Rigzone last week, analysts at Standard Chartered said they expect fundamentals to tighten enough to exert a greater pull on prices.

“Our supply-demand model shows a sharp swing from a 1.41 million barrel per day surplus in April to deficits of 1.33 million barrels per day in July and 1.70 million barrels per day in August helped by seasonal demand swings and output cuts by key Middle East producers,” the analysts added in that report.

In the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released in June, total crude oil and other liquids inventory net withdrawals were projected to come in at 0.20 million barrels per day in the third quarter and 0.01 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter. The STEO projects a total stock build of 0.52 million barrels per day in the second quarter.

Total petroleum and other liquids production is expected to come in at 101.33 million barrels per day in the second quarter, 101.40 million barrels per day in the third quarter, and 101.69 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter, the STEO showed. Total petroleum and other liquids consumption is projected in the STEO to come in at 100.81 million barrels per day in the second quarter, 101.60 million barrels per day in the third quarter, and 101.69 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter.

In its previous STEO, which was released in May, the EIA projected a total stock build of 0.29 million barrels per day in the second quarter and 0.04 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter. A total stock draw of 0.00 million barrels per day was expected in the third quarter in the May STEO.

Saudi Cut

In a statement sent to Rigzone last month, Bjarne Schieldrop, the Chief Commodity Analyst at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB), highlighted that Saudi Arabia’s additional one million barrel per day cut was a “big surprise to the market”.

“The additional cut will make sure the oil price won't fall below $70 per barrel, prevent inventories from rising, and make for a great tactical negotiation setup for the next OPEC+ meeting on July 4-6,” Schieldrop said in the statement.

“If the one million barrel per day July cut is unnecessary, then it will be unwound for August and if it indeed was needed then Saudi Arabia can strong-arm rest of OPEC+ to make a combined cut from August,” he added.

In a market update sent to Rigzone in June, Rystad Energy Senior Vice President Jorge Leon said, “the pure possibility of the Saudi production cut extending beyond July will limit downside price pressure for the rest of 2023”.

In the update, Leon highlighted that Saudi crude production in July would drop to just below nine million barrels per day, which he noted is the country’s lowest level since June 2021.

