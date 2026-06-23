Analysts Project Oil, Gas Market Evolution to 2050

Analysts at BMI projected the evolution of oil and gas markets through to 2050 in a report sent to Rigzone recently.

The evolution of oil and gas markets through to 2050 will be marked by plateauing demand, rapid technological change, shifting investment priorities, and the fragmentation of global trade, analysts at BMI said in a BMI report sent to Rigzone by the Fitch Group recently.

“Ongoing global conflicts are heightening the fragility of global energy trade,” the analysts stated in the report.

“The disruption to European energy trade in 2022 and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in 2026 both highlight the risks associated with over dependence on a single producer or region,” they added.

“These disruptions to global energy supply will support wider diversification in both energy alternatives and trade partnerships,” they continued.

The analysts also noted in the report that the accelerating adoption of AI and robotics will support more efficient capital investments, “yielding higher production at lower risks but at the expense of lower labor requirements”.

They also projected in the report that decarbonization efforts will continue but said there will be more emphasis on energy security and “friend-shoring”, which the analysts said will dictate the nature of the upcoming oil and gas investment cycles, “favoring stability and availability over strictly cost alone”.

“Success for companies will hinge on supply flexibility, technological adoption, and strategic positioning around climate policy and energy security,” the BMI analysts stated in the report.

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“While low-cost, technologically advanced, and adaptable firms will prosper in this environment, those unable to keep pace with these megatrends may find themselves increasingly marginalized,” the analysts warned.

In the report, the BMI analysts pointed out that the impact of new technologies and the rise of environmental regulations to improve emissions across the oil and gas industry was initially highlighted in BMI’s first megatrends report in 2016, “and further expanded in later iterations as climate change efforts gained momentum and data gathering and processing improved dramatically”.

“The expansion of the internet-enabled devices and real-time data analysis further supported decision-making, planning and development, which further improved the return on capital employed in exploration and production and downstream operations,” the analysts said in the report.

“With dramatic advancements in AI, the oil and gas industry is likely to benefit significantly, given its early-adopter status for new technology, and significant capital budgets needed to implement sweeping change,” they noted.

The BMI analysts went on to state in the report that “the shift to a low-carbon economy continues”.

“Though momentum has shifted the narrative toward energy security through diversification rather than climate-aligned goals, geopolitical tensions have erupted into open conflict as trade and globalization risk become reality, testing energy supply chains and forging uncertain trade relationships where cooperation and alignment once stood,” they added.

In BMI’s 2025 oil and gas megatrends report, analysts at the company projected that “the evolving energy policy landscape, marked by divergent decarbonization pathways and cyclical, stop-start climate action”, would “splinter oil and gas markets”.

“Trade will segment along carbon-differentiated lines, leading to a more fractured and less fungible global system,” they noted in that report.

“Loose trading blocs will further become bounded by geopolitical lines, reshaping flows, pricing, and investment,” the BMI analysts warned in that report, adding that “friend-shoring” would “see states seeking to lock in long-term bilateral deals to safeguard domestic energy security”.

The BMI analysts went on to state in that report that deglobalization was “shifting energy trade from price-driven to strategically leveraged, with oil and gas remaining central as countries prioritize domestic resources, widening import dependence in emerging markets (notably China and India), strengthening bargaining power for low-cost producers, entrenching existing energy systems, and slowing the energy transition”.

In BMI’s 2023 oil and gas megatrends report, analysts at the company projected that “the commitment to transition away from fossil fuels to low-emission alternatives” would “see OPEC’s global market power shift and evolve”.

“With greater control over the market, OPEC will evolve its strategy to move away from short-term price regulation to long-term policy impacts and preserve the status quo,” BMI analysts added in that report.

“As developed markets (DMs) wean themselves off oil, emerging markets (EMs) are less likely to finance wholesale changes in their energy infrastructure preventing them from moving away from fossil fuels in tandem,” the BMI analysts continued.

The analysts went on to note in that report that “future policy is expected to be largely set by the key GCC countries currently controlling the bulk of oil production”.

They added that “the future focus of the OPEC group will see a wider move towards climate adaptation and emissions mitigation over a wholesale replacement of fossil fuels”.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com