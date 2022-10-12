Analysts No Longer Expect 2023 Oil Demand to Pass All Time High

Analysts at Standard Chartered have announced in a new report that they no longer expect 2023 average global oil demand to surpass 2019’s all-time high.

In the report, which was sent to Rigzone, the analysts revealed that their model implies demand will fall 0.2 million barrels per day short. They outlined that their forecast for 2023 oil demand growth is now 1.26 million barrels per day, which they pointed out is about 900,000 barrels per day lower than it stood at the start of 2022.

“We published revised oil market balances following the OPEC+ decision and a downgrade to our U.S. GDP forecast in an earlier report,” the analysts stated in the report.

“All three of the main oil balance forecasting agencies are due to publish their October reports this week and we expect them to reduce their 2023 demand growth forecasts. The highest current 2023 growth forecast is the OPEC Secretariat’s 2.7 million barrels per day, which exceeds our forecast by 1.44 million barrels per day, mainly due to significantly higher demand estimates for Russia, North America, China and the Middle East,” the analysts added.

“The current International Energy Agency (IEA) 2023 demand growth forecast is 2.12 million barrels per day while the Energy Information Administration forecast is 1.97 million barrels per day; our main differences with these agencies concern China (relative to the IEA) and the U.S. (relative to the EIA). We forecast 529,000 barrel per day growth in China (IEA: 970,000 barrel per day), while our forecast for the U.S. is 85,000 barrels per day (EIA: 348,000 barrels per day),” the analysts continued.

The Standard Chartered analysts noted in the report that their lower forecasts reflect a base case for 2023 that involves only a gradual loosening of China’s coronavirus restrictions and a contraction in U.S. GDP.

“A backdrop of recessionary concerns and oil demand downgrades usually makes it difficult for the oil market to sustain any significant price rally and we think this week’s oil balance reports are likely to turn market attention back towards a weakening demand outlook,” the analysts warned.

In a previous report sent to Rigzone last week, Standard Chartered analysts reiterated their $91 per barrel 2023 Brent average price forecast, which they have maintained since June 10.

In its latest short term energy outlook, which was released in September, the EIA forecasted that the Brent spot price would average $96.91 per barrel next year. In a separate report sent to Rigzone this month, Fitch Solutions revealed that it is forecasting that the Brent crude oil price will average $100 per barrel in 2023.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com