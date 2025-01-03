Analysts Look at Today's USA Natural Gas Price Drop

As we enter the new year, U.S. natural gas prices have some short-term bearish sentiment, Art Hogan, Chief Market Strategist at B. Riley Wealth, told Rigzone.

As we enter the new year, U.S. natural gas prices have some short-term bearish sentiment after breaking below a key pivot point at $3.61 per million British thermal units (MMBtu).

That’s what Art Hogan, Chief Market Strategist at B. Riley Wealth, told Rigzone in an exclusive interview on Friday when asked why the U.S. natural gas price is dropping today.

“Immediate support is seen at $3.35 per MMBtu, with the next level at $3.16 per MMBtu, where buyers may step in,” he added.

“On the upside, $3.61 per MMBtu serves as the first resistance, followed by $3.92 per MMBtu, and $4.20 per MMBtu,” Hogan continued.

In the interview, Hogan noted that natural gas prices “have been extremely volatile over the last five trading days, with the commodity trading up to $4 per MMBtu to end 2024”.

When he was asked why the U.S. natural gas price is dropping today in a separate exclusive interview on Friday, Phil Flynn, a senior market analyst at the PRICE Futures Group, told Rigzone that “there seems to be some backing off of the arctic forecasts”.

“If we don’t get a deep freeze in Texas, the concerns about freeze offs diminish,” he added.

“Yet I would not get too comfortable … ahead of late day weather models that could send us back to the upside,” Flynn continued.

In a market analysis sent to Rigzone earlier today, Samer Hasn, a senior market analyst at XS.com, said natural gas prices “continue to correct from recent highs”.

“U.S. Henry Hub futures have fallen to $3.558 per MMBtu,” Hasn added in the market analysis.

In a media advisory sent to Rigzone by the AccuWeather team late Thursday, the company warned that “more than 250 million people across 40 states will feel the effects of the coldest and most persistent blasts of arctic air in at least a few years, reaching the central, southern, and eastern United States”.

“This is the first snow and ice storm of 2025, and we could see widespread impacts,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno stated in the media advisory.

“This storm will be far enough south to cause major problems in cities that may struggle to deal with wintry weather and ice,” he added.

“Arctic air will surge southward in the wake of this storm with subfreezing temperatures for millions of people,” he warned.

