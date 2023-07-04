Analysts Expect Stronger Growth in Australia's Refined Fuel Demand

'We have revised up our forecast for Australia's refined fuel demand in 2023'.

In a report sent to Rigzone recently, analysts at BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, noted that they now expect stronger growth in Australia’s refined fuel demand in 2023, “driven by surging demand for air travel, which will be maintained through to the end of the year”.

“We have revised up our forecast for Australia’s refined fuel demand in 2023, from predicting two percent year on year growth previously to now predicting six percent year on year growth,” the analysts said in the report.

“This will see the country’s total demand increase to 1.065 million barrels per day, just shy of the pre-pandemic 1.088 million barrel per day level of demand seen in 2019,” they added.

In the report, the analysts outlined that Australia’s demand for jet fuel/kerosene in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 67 percent, or 55,000 barrels per day, relative to the same period last year. Prior to the pandemic, jet fuel/kerosene had constituted on average 15 percent of the country’s total oil demand throughout 2015-2019, however, pandemic-era restrictions on air travel saw its share decline on average to seven percent in 2021 and 2022, the analysts noted in the report.

“Industry trade groups are reporting very strong demand for domestic air travel in Australia at the start of 2023, reportedly more than doubling in comparison to a year ago,” the analysts said in the report.

“Moreover, there is room for further growth given that domestic air travel still remains at approximately 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels,” they added.

“The recovery will also be supported by the revival of air travel routes to mainland China since the country’s economic reopening. Prior to the pandemic China stood as the largest source of visitors to Australia,” they continued.

The latest statistical review of world energy, which was published by the Energy Institute (EI) last month, showed that Australia’s total oil liquids consumption was 1.012 million barrels per day in 2022, 944,000 barrels per day in 2021, 919,000 barrels per day in 2020, and 1.069 million barrels per day in 2019.

The highest total oil liquids consumption year for Australia, according to the report, which stretched back to 2012, was 2018, when the country was shown to have consumed 1.080 million barrels per day. The year with the lowest consumption was 2020, the report highlighted.

From January 3, 2020, to June 28, 2023, 5.56pm CEST, there have been 11.495 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Australia with 21,685 deaths, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO). As of March 24, 2023, a total of 65.492 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country, WHO figures show.

Australia Refining Output, Refined Fuel Import

In their report, analysts at BMI noted that planned maintenance work and an outage at Australia’s two refineries will see refining output contract this year.

“We maintain our forecast of a 2.5 percent year on year decline in Australia’s refining output in 2023, despite output in the first three months of 2023 remaining flat relative to last year,” the analysts said in the report.

“Output will weaken in the remainder of 2023 due to planned major maintenance work that is currently taking place at the Geelong refinery (120,000 barrels per day), which is expected to last for approximately six weeks,” they added.

“Furthermore, the fluidized catalytic cracking unit (FCCC) that produces approximately 18,000 barrels per day of gasoline at the Lytton refinery has been offline since March 2023 due to an outage caused by mechanical issues,” they went on to state.

Over the long term, the analysts noted in the report that they hold a bearish outlook on Australia’s refined fuels production. They highlighted in the report that they expect this to decline by 20 percent by the end of their forecast period, which stretches to 2027, “to 207,000 barrels per day of output”.

“The country’s two remaining refineries will struggle to compete with growing competition from refiners in the Middle East and Asia, which stand to benefit from scale and cost advantages, in addition to geographical proximity to some of the largest oil importing markets in the world,” the analysts warned in the report.

“In this regard, we see China’s refining capacity increasing by 1.2 million barrels per day by 2027. Similarly, Kuwait and the UAE will see a combined additional capacity of 680,000 barrels per day by 2027, supported by the new 615,000 barrel per day Al Zour mega refinery, which we expect to become fully operational by 2024,” they added.

In turn, this will further exacerbate Australia’s refined fuel import dependency in the near term, the analysts stated in the report.

“We now see Australia’s imports of refined fuels increasing to 805,000 barrels per day in 2023 from 738,000 barrels per day in 2022,” the analysts said in the report.

“This will stand to benefit regional refined fuel export partners such as South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and China. Australian government data indicates that the four countries constituted 70 percent of Australia’s refined fuel imports in December 2022, with scope for further growth in the near term,” they added.

“In particular, Australia’s imports of jet fuel/kerosene is set to surge, given the lack of ability to ramp up domestic production,” the analysts continued.

Australia’s two remaining refineries are heavily geared towards the production of diesel and gasoline, with jet fuel/kerosene production constituting just five percent of domestic refining output in recent years, the BMI analysts noted in the report.

“Over the long term, we expect Australia’s imports of refined fuels to continue increasing but at a slower pace, rising to one million barrels per day by the end of our forecast period, driven by a bearish outlook for the country’s domestic refining output which will be insufficient to meet increasing domestic demand,” the analysts stated in the report.

