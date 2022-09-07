Analyst Talks USA Driving Trends
In the U.S., the so-called driving season was uncharacteristically tepid, with gasoline demand significantly below last year, energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros stated in a recent report sent to Rigzone.
However, while the summer demand bump was modest, so too was the late-August decline, the company highlighted in the report, adding that demand eased back seasonally but narrowed its year-on-year deficit, starting September back at last year’s level.
According to a chart included in the report - which showed U.S. gasoline demand in 2020, 2021 and this year - demand in 2022 was well under last year’s figures from around June until around the end of August. U.S. gasoline demand during the same period in 2020 was well below both 2021 and 2022 figures, the chart shows.
In the report, Kayrros also outlined that U.S. diesel demand increased somewhat in recent days, “bouncing back above 2021 levels after slipping below them earlier in the summer”.
According to another chart included in the report, which showed on-road diesel consumption in the U.S. from 2019 onwards, 2022 demand had been mostly above last year until around the end of June.
The average regular gasoline price in the U.S. as of September 7 is $3.764 per gallon, according to the AAA gas prices website. Yesterday’s average was $3.779 per gallon, the week ago average was $3.841 per gallon, the month ago average was $4.069 per gallon, and the year ago average was $3.186 per gallon, the AAA site shows. The highest recorded average price for the commodity was seen on June 14, at $5.016 per gallon, the AAA site highlights.
The average regular diesel price in the U.S. as of September 7 is $5.050 per gallon, the AAA site shows. Yesterday’s average was $5.059 per gallon, the week ago average was $5.083 per gallon, the month ago average was $5.158 per gallon, and the year ago average was $3.297 per gallon, according to the AAA site. The highest recorded average price for diesel in the U.S. was seen on June 19, at $5.816 per gallon, the AAA site points out.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
