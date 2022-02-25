Analyst Talks Nord Stream 2 Suspension

Germany’s announcement that it has suspended the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has thrown a geopolitical spanner in the works.

That’s what Rystad Energy’s head of gas markets, Sindre Knutsson, said in an extraordinary market note sent to Rigzone this week, adding that the recently completed pipeline has sat “front and center” in the broader geopolitical conflict brewing in Europe.

“The decision comes in response to Russia ordering troops into Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions, a move considered by Europe and the bloc’s North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies as a significant escalation in the Russia-Ukraine dispute, which could have negative ramifications for the wider European region,” Knutsson said in the statement.

“For gas market players, halting NS2’s certification increases the likelihood that Russia could reduce or stop gas flows into Europe, a risk gas markets have struggled to price in since the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensified at the end of 2021,” the Rystad analyst added.

“We expect near-term Title Transfer Facility (TTF) prices to tack on a ‘risk premium’ for more uncertainty in Russian flows. However, further upside may be limited given the market already doubted NS2 would be certified by the end of this year,” Knutsson continued.

Looking further out in 2022 and into 2023, Knutsson said Rystad sees a risk that European balances could experience a deficit, “leaving the region reliant on LNG, which would impact global flows”.

Germany Dependence, European Gas Balances

Knutsson outlined that the decision to pull the plug on NS2 is unlikely to have been taken easily, “given that Germany depended on Russia for about 57 percent of gas needs in 2021”.

“Until now, NS2 has also been seen as an essential new conduit for gas volumes to offset a decline in Germany’s nuclear and coal-fired generation plants which were due to close by the end of 2022 and 2030, respectively, lifting gas demand from 90 billion cubic meters in 2021 to around 105 Bcm by 2030,” Knutsson said.

“This increase in gas volumes may now be in doubt due to the pipeline pause. The German economy ministry has previously stated that NS2 posed no threat to energy supply security, but the suspension is a diplomatic victory for its most vocal opponents - the U.S. and Ukraine - who maintain it will strengthen Russia’s energy dominance in Europe,” Knutsson added.

The Rystad analyst said the suspension of NS2’s certification means the pipeline will not now start flowing gas in the second half of 2022 as anticipated and added that Rystad now expects incremental gas exports from Russia will remain negligible for the remainder of this year, “upending European gas balances”. Knutsson highlighted that Europe’s gas market is already structurally tight post-2021.

“To cover any gap from a shortfall in either NS2 or Ukraine transit volumes, Europe will likely have to rely on imports from the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market,” Knutsson said.

“This is because exports from Africa are declining, and Europe has limited possibilities to lift domestic production. It means Europe will have to compete with global buyers for additional LNG cargoes, which will drive up prices significantly,” Knutsson added.

USA Sanctions, NS2 Certification

On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that he had directed his administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers.

“These steps are another piece of our initial tranche of sanctions in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. As I have made clear, we will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate,” Biden said in a government statement.

“Through his actions, President Putin has provided the world with an overwhelming incentive to move away from Russian gas and to other forms of energy. I want to thank Chancellor Scholz for his close partnership and continued dedication to holding Russia accountable for its actions,” Biden added in the statement.

U.S. President Joe Biden had previously made clear that, if Russia invades Ukraine, there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2.

In a statement posted on his Twitter page on February 22, Olaf Scholz, the Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, announced that, under the present circumstances, certification for the Nord Stream 2 project was not possible.

Following Germany’s decision, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, showed her support for the German government’s actions.

