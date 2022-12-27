Analyst Quotes Mike Tyson to Describe Energy in 2022
Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.
The famous line from ex-boxer Mike Tyson has never been more applicable than in the energy industry in 2022, according to a new market note from Rystad Energy CEO Jarand Rystad.
“The sector has bounced from one significant, unexpected event to the next, all year long,” Rystad said in the note.
“The backdrop to 2022 was the downward shock on energy demand, a result of the global pandemic, which initially slashed energy investments by 30 percent. Then, energy spending came back while corona-isolated families spent their savings on goods rather than services. This sparked a squeeze on global supply chains and sent inflation soaring to levels not seen in four decades,” Rystad added.
“Gas and electricity prices skyrocketed to record highs a year ago. At the outset of the year, the Omicron variant of Covid-19 released the world from the iron grip of the Delta variant, and it looked as though society would soon be back to normal,” he added.
“Russia, however, threw a spanner in the works in February when it invaded Ukraine, creating new turmoil in international markets. Gas supplies to Europe were disrupted, and 15 percent of Europe’s industrial sector was forced to shut in,” Rystad continued.
Looking at the oil market, Rystad noted that it is currently at a “softer level”, driven by higher than expected output from the U.S. and Venezuela, “while Russian oil still manages to find markets in spite of the oil embargo”.
“Given this supply picture, along with uncertainties surrounding oil demand in China early next year, the markets might still be soft in the first quarter of 2023,” Rystad said.
“If China achieves full recovery later in the year, however, we could see product prices soar as refinery capacities will be the bottleneck,” Rystad added.
Confirmed Covid-19 cases in China have risen in two of the last three weeks, according to the latest complete weekly data from the World Health Organization (WHO). Weekly deaths also rose for the first time in four weeks in the week commencing December 12, WHO figures show. Despite the increases, China’s weekly cases and deaths are still well below pandemic peaks seen earlier this year.
At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude oil is trading at $84.69 per barrel. The commodity has bounced up and down during 2022, reaching a yearly high, so far, of $127.98 per barrel on March 8, and a yearly low, so far, of $76.1 per barrel on December 9.
