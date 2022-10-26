Analyst Offers Europe Gas Update

Europe is not out of the woods yet.

Europe has enough gas stored to survive this winter unless it gets very, very cold.

That’s according to Rystad Energy Analyst Nikoline Bromander, who made the statement in a market note sent to Rigzone on Wednesday. Bromander warned, however, that the continent is not out of the woods yet, adding that “with Russian flows continuing to decline, winter 2023 will be even tougher”.

“The temptation in Europe will be to take a sigh of relief and acknowledge the hard work and tough decisions on demand and supply that have been taken,” Bromander said in the market note.

“However, a series of factors, from Asian demand for LNG potentially increasing to a lack of sufficient regasification facilities in Europe, means that decision makers may feel the pressure sooner rather than later,” Bromander added.

In the note, Bromander highlighted that European natural gas prices are currently at their lowest level since June 2022, reaching $28 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) on the Netherlands-based Title Transfer Facility (TTF) on October 24.

The analyst stated that the decline is thanks to Europe’s storage facilities now being at high levels, above-normal forecast temperatures for the upcoming European winter, high output from wind power, and political agreement within the European Union on cooperative measures to reduce gas prices and consumption.

European storage facilities are now 93 percent full, compared to 77 percent this time last year, Bromander pointed out.

In a separate market note sent to Rigzone last week, Bromander said underground storage levels in Europe were continuing to build alongside policy efforts within the European Union to stabilize end-user prices.

“With the gas withdrawal season approaching fast, market participants will be hoping to avoid any major supply outages and abnormally cold weather,” Bromander stated in that note.

In a statement last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “we have been working very hard in the last months against the fallout on the energy markets”.

“We have made progress, we are cutting demand; we have seen now that we have been saving gas – 15 percent of the overall demand – in September. We have been filling our gas storages – we are now at 92 percent,” von der Leyen added.

“We have been intensively diversifying away from Russia towards reliable suppliers. And one figure shows that by now, the Russian share of imported pipeline gas is down to nine percent, so more or less two-thirds of the Russian supply has been cut,” von der Leyen continued.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com