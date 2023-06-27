Analyst Looks at Wagner Group Action

'In the last 35 years, geopolitical events in big oil producers have increased oil prices by an average of eight percent'.

Rystad Energy does not expect to see a significant increase in oil prices this week following the Wagner Group’s latest actions, Rystad Energy Senior Vice President Jorge Leon outlined in an oil market update sent to Rigzone late Sunday.

“Russian paramilitary organization Wagner Group, on June 24, began an armed insurrection in Russia.

Within hours, however, the group announced it had abandoned the insurrection against the country’s armed forces, ending what could potentially have been the first coup attempt in Russia for three decades,” Leon said in the update.

“In the last 35 years, geopolitical events in big oil producers have increased oil prices by an average of eight percent in the five days after the start of the triggering event,” he added.

“Given that the short-lived event this weekend in Russia appears to have ended, we do not expect to see such a significant increase in oil prices … [this] week,” he continued.

Leon went on to note, however, that Rystad believes that the geopolitical risk amid internal instability in Russia has increased.

“As such, we are likely to see a marginal uptick in oil prices in the coming days, if the situation does not deteriorate further,” Leon said.

The analyst also flagged a possible spill-over effect in former Soviet Union countries.

“Political unrest in other oil-producing countries in the region, such as Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, could add a further risk premium to oil prices,” Leon warned.

Wagner Troop Convoys

In the update, Leon highlighted that convoys of Wagner troops crossed from Ukraine into Russian territory, “seizing military facilities in the southern Russian cities of Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh before moving towards Moscow, halting their advance just 200km from the Russian capital”.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an address to the nation on the morning of June 24, calling the events taking place an insurgency and assuring citizens that it would be brought under control by authorities,” Leon pointed out.

“Within a few hours, Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the group had abandoned its insurrection against the country’s armed forces,” he added.

“While uncertainty remains over how the situation will unfold, this apparently short-lived insurrection has uncovered internal instability within Russia’s political and military mechanism,” he continued.

Leon noted in the update that geopolitical uncertainty in big oil producers has not been uncommon in the last few decades.

Highlighting geopolitical events in these oil producers over the last 35 years, Leon flagged “the 1990 invasion of Kuwait by Iraq, the ensuing Gulf War, the 1992 coups in both Algeria and Venezuela, the 2002 invasion of Iraq by the U.S., civil wars in Libya in 2011 and 2014, [and the] drone attack in Saudi Arabia in 2019”.

USA Reaction

On June 24, U.S. Department of State (DOS) Spokesperson Matthew Miller revealed in a statement posted on the DOS website that U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had spoken with foreign ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy “to discuss the ongoing situation in Russia”.

“Secretary Blinken reiterated that support by the United States for Ukraine will not change,” Miller said in the statement.

“The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop,” he added.

On the same day, the UK government announced that UK Prime Minister Sunak, U.S. President Biden, French President Macron, and German Chancellor Scholz spoke “to discuss the situation in Russia and reiterate their continuing support for Ukrainian sovereignty”.

“This follows the call between G7 Foreign Ministers, which the foreign secretary participated in,” the government added.

“The leaders have agreed to stay in close contact in the coming days,” it continued.

In a statement posted on his Twitter page on June 24, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said, “following events overnight involving the Wagner group and the Russian military, we are monitoring the situation carefully and liaising closely with our allies”.

In a separate statement posted on Twitter on the same day, which was translated from German, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, “we have been observing developments in Russia very closely since yesterday evening and are in close contact with our international partners”.

“German nationals in Russia should definitely observe our adapted travel and safety instructions,” Baerbock added in the statement.

