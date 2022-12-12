Analyst Looks at Vessel Bottleneck in Straits of Bosphorus
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators focus on the vessel bottleneck in the Straits of Bosphorus, the effect of a European price cap on Russian crude, daily oil price moves and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.
Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?
Vikas Dwivedi, Global Oil and Gas Strategist for Macquarie Group: Clearing out of the mostly non-Russia insured vessels that have been stuck in the Straits of Bosphorus. We believe this will happen once Turkish requirements are met by all vessel operators and insurers of those vessels. Additionally, the market will need to see the normalization of buying interest for Russian crudes from large purchasers like India. This will make it more clear and give the market further comfort that neither the sanctions nor the price cap is creating structural supply disruptions of Russian crude.
Further, the market will be giving more and more weight on the speed of China’s reopening from Covid restrictions. At this point, the market is not giving much credit to the potential for increasing Chinese demand from the reopening. Our base case is that Chinese recovery will take all of 2023, but the skew is towards a faster reopening and the market will be looking for signals for a faster reopening.
Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at uk.Investing.com: More volatility, with a daily move of $2 per barrel each way appearing to be the new normal for oil hereon.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Market Remains Surprised by Sharp Pullback in Oil Prices
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Winter Chill Exposing Europe Gas Shortage
- Top Headlines: New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Winners Of California Offshore Wind Energy Auction Revealed
- This Year Hits Record FPS Throughput Sanctioned Capacity
- APPEA Calls For More Gas To Market Rather Than Restrictions
- CNOOC Starts Production From Offshore Project With CSS Capabilities
- Kolanovic Says Sell Energy Stocks With Oil Gap Wide
- Tullow Chooses New CFO And Executive Director
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Key Oil and Gas Themes In 2023
- Speculative Oil Positioning Now as Bearish as In Early Weeks of Pandemic
- EIA Lowers 2022 and 2023 Oil Price Forecasts
- BP Moving to New London HQ
- Market Remains Surprised by Sharp Pullback in Oil Prices
- Newsom Proposes Limit on Oil Refining Margins
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Winter Chill Exposing Europe Gas Shortage
- Chevron to Take Control of Venezuelan Oil Facility
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- USA EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast