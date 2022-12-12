Analyst Looks at Vessel Bottleneck in Straits of Bosphorus

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators focus on the vessel bottleneck in the Straits of Bosphorus, the effect of a European price cap on Russian crude, daily oil price moves and more.

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)

In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators focus on the vessel bottleneck in the Straits of Bosphorus, the effect of a European price cap on Russian crude, daily oil price moves and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.

Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?

Vikas Dwivedi, Global Oil and Gas Strategist for Macquarie Group: Clearing out of the mostly non-Russia insured vessels that have been stuck in the Straits of Bosphorus. We believe this will happen once Turkish requirements are met by all vessel operators and insurers of those vessels. Additionally, the market will need to see the normalization of buying interest for Russian crudes from large purchasers like India. This will make it more clear and give the market further comfort that neither the sanctions nor the price cap is creating structural supply disruptions of Russian crude.

Further, the market will be giving more and more weight on the speed of China’s reopening from Covid restrictions. At this point, the market is not giving much credit to the potential for increasing Chinese demand from the reopening. Our base case is that Chinese recovery will take all of 2023, but the skew is towards a faster reopening and the market will be looking for signals for a faster reopening.

Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at uk.Investing.com: More volatility, with a daily move of $2 per barrel each way appearing to be the new normal for oil hereon.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com