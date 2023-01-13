Analyst Flags Freeport LNG Delay Risk
Recent announcements suggesting extensive personnel training requirements and pending regulatory restart approval suggests a risk of a delay to late February at least, if not later, for Freeport LNG, Rystad Energy has warned.
“Freeport holds the key to improving near-term LNG supply in the Atlantic,” Kaushal Ramesh, Rystad’s senior analyst for gas and LNG, said in a market note sent to Rigzone.
“Every week of delay takes around four cargoes off the market and will limit downward price movements in an otherwise bearish environment, given Europe’s LNG requirements are higher than last year,” Ramesh added.
In a separate market note sent to Rigzone earlier this week, Rystad’s vice president Emily McClain said “uncertainty remains around when Freeport LNG will restart”.
“The operator announced a further extension to mid-January, but given the lack of clarity around the plant’s regulatory approval status, the timeline could be pushed out further,” McClain added in the note.
When Rigzone asked Freeport about the restart of its LNG facility late Thursday, a company spokesperson said, “we are still targeting second half of this month for the safe, initial restart of our liquefaction facility, pending regulatory approvals”.
On December 23, 2022, Freeport LNG announced that it did not anticipate commencing the initial restart of its liquefaction facility until the second half of January. Back in November 2022, the company revealed that it was targeting initial production in mid-December and in August last year it anticipated that initial production could commence in early to mid-November.
On June 8, 2022, a statement posted on Freeport LNG’s official Facebook page announced that an incident had occurred at the Freeport LNG facility on Quintana Island at about 11.40 am. An update posted on the company’s Facebook page on the same day revealed that the incident had been stabilized and that the company was in the early stages of its investigation of the event.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
- Shell Notes Main Energy Trends For 2023
- Upstream Oil And Gas 2023 Predictions Region-By-Region
- China Re-Opening Has An Upside But Did Not Start With A Bang
- Where Will Europe Get Its Diesel From in 23 Days' Time?
- Analyst Flags Freeport LNG Delay Risk
- Bill Prohibiting Sale of USA SPR Oil to China Passes House
- Low-Carbon Investments To Rise By $60 Billion In 2023
- EPA Clarifies Permian Redesignation Position
- EIA Slashes 2023 Brent Forecast
- Top Headlines: Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Oil Market Volatility Likely This Week
- Shale Worker Pay Growth Slows
- Winter Heat Wave Offers Reprieve From Energy Crunch - For Now
- Venezuela Oil Exports Fall Despite Iranian Help
- USA NatGas Demand Could Be on Track for Record Lows
- Canada Adds 100+ Rigs
- Equinor Mulling Buy Of Suncor UK North Sea Assets For $1.5Bn
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023