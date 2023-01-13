Analyst Flags Freeport LNG Delay Risk

'Every week of delay takes around four cargoes off the market'.

Recent announcements suggesting extensive personnel training requirements and pending regulatory restart approval suggests a risk of a delay to late February at least, if not later, for Freeport LNG, Rystad Energy has warned.

“Freeport holds the key to improving near-term LNG supply in the Atlantic,” Kaushal Ramesh, Rystad’s senior analyst for gas and LNG, said in a market note sent to Rigzone.

“Every week of delay takes around four cargoes off the market and will limit downward price movements in an otherwise bearish environment, given Europe’s LNG requirements are higher than last year,” Ramesh added.

In a separate market note sent to Rigzone earlier this week, Rystad’s vice president Emily McClain said “uncertainty remains around when Freeport LNG will restart”.

“The operator announced a further extension to mid-January, but given the lack of clarity around the plant’s regulatory approval status, the timeline could be pushed out further,” McClain added in the note.

When Rigzone asked Freeport about the restart of its LNG facility late Thursday, a company spokesperson said, “we are still targeting second half of this month for the safe, initial restart of our liquefaction facility, pending regulatory approvals”.

On December 23, 2022, Freeport LNG announced that it did not anticipate commencing the initial restart of its liquefaction facility until the second half of January. Back in November 2022, the company revealed that it was targeting initial production in mid-December and in August last year it anticipated that initial production could commence in early to mid-November.

On June 8, 2022, a statement posted on Freeport LNG’s official Facebook page announced that an incident had occurred at the Freeport LNG facility on Quintana Island at about 11.40 am. An update posted on the company’s Facebook page on the same day revealed that the incident had been stabilized and that the company was in the early stages of its investigation of the event.

