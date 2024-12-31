Anaergia to Supply Biogas Tech for PepsiCo RNG Project in Colombia

The project involves the conversion of about 50,000 tons a year of organic residues produced at a PepsiCo food production facility into RNG to be used within the facility.

Anaergia Inc. has signed a contract to deliver its digestion technology and integrated biogas conditioning and upgrading technology for a renewable natural gas (RNG) project by PepsiCo Alimentos ZF LTDA in Colombia.

About 50,000 tons a year of organic residues produced at PepsiCo’s food production facility in Funza, part of the Metropolitan Area of Bogota, will be converted into RNG to be used within the facility, “offsetting the use of fossil natural gas from the grid and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 3,700 tons per year of CO2”, according to an online joint statement.

“South America is now the third continent where Anaergia is providing systems to PepsiCo facilities”, said Assaf Onn, chief executive of Burlington, Canada-based Anaergia.

Earlier Anaergia won a contract from Rialto Bioenergy Solutions LLC (RBS), an affiliate of Sevana Bioenergy LLC, to operate and maintain the organic waste-to-RNG facility in California.

The biggest of its kind in North America, the RBS facility is designed to convert up to 1,000 tons a day of municipal wastewater biosolids and landfill-diverted organic waste into up to 985,000 million British thermal units per year of RNG and fertilizer, a joint press release said November 15.

“The Facility processes organic waste that was extracted from mixed municipal solid waste using Anaergia’s proprietary OREX technology and produces RNG with large-scale, advanced anaerobic digester technology”, the companies said.

“The Facility supports California’s landfill diversion regulation Senate Bill 1383 aimed at reducing greenhouse gas methane emissions from landfills”.

Steve Compton, president of Boise, Idaho-based Sevana Bioenergy, said, “The RBS is a critical asset serving the organic waste diversion needs of Los Angeles’ RecycLA franchise and the broader Southern California region”.

“We are making capital and operational improvements to ensure we provide a reliable organics processing solution”, Compton added.

Anaergia Services LLC, a subsidiary of Anaergia, will operate and maintain the facility over the next 10 years.

In another recent waste-to-energy project, Anaergia has been contracted to upgrade an anaerobic digester at Michigan State University’s South Campus Anaerobic Digester and Compost Facility. The facility converts food waste and manure into 380 kilowatts of electricity used in several campus buildings.

“We are very pleased to be helping MSU continue to advance its research activities in the dairy farming sector as we pursue our mission to accelerate the world’s clean energy transition by transforming a wide range of organic waste streams into valued resources”, Onn said September 10.

