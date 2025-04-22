Anaergia to Build 9 Biogas Plants in Europe for Capwatt

Capwatt signed a binding letter of intent to contract Anaergia to build 9 biogas plants in Italy, Portugal and Spain with a combined capacity of 556,000 mWh a year.

Capwatt SA has signed a binding letter of intent to contract Anaergia Inc. to build 9 biogas plants in Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Processing agro-industrial waste, the facilities are planned to have a combined biomethane production capacity of 556,000 megawatt hours a year. The projects are expected to be completed in the next 30 months.

“These plants will feature a range of Anaergia’s proprietary systems, including anaerobic digesters, significantly enhancing Europe’s green energy infrastructure and accelerating biomethane production”, a joint press release said.

Portuguese integrated energy solutions provider Capwatt previously employed Anaergia, a Canadian renewable natural gas (RNG) technology company, for 2 biomethane plants in Italy and Portugal.

Anaergia expects to generate over CAD 60 million ($43.42 million) from the 9 new projects.

Last month Capwatt announced a project to build Portugal’s first biomethane plant with agro-industrial by-products as feedstock.

The facility will convert 160,000 cubic meters (5.65 million cubic feet) per annum of by-products from olive oil producer Azeites de Portugal into 57 gigawatt hours per year of RNG.

“The project is expected to generate significant environmental benefits, supporting European climate goals by reducing CO2 [carbon dioxide] equivalent emissions by an estimated 23,000 tons per year”, Capwatt said in a news release March 24.

“With a EUR 20 million [$23 million] investment, the new facility will also drive local development by creating direct and indirect jobs in the Aljustrel region”, Capwatt added. “The project further aims to establish partnerships with local farmers and industries, fostering a sustainable ecosystem and amplifying its positive impact not only environmentally but also socially and economically”.

Capwatt chief financial officer Filipa Nolasco said, “Biomethane production is a crucial step in reducing dependence on fossil fuels while simultaneously adding value to agro-industrial by-products and improving our ecological footprint. This project, the first in Portugal focused on biomethane production from agro-industrial by-products, aligns with the Group’s strategy of investing in biomethane as one of our key growth drivers for the coming years”.

“Achieving carbon neutrality requires more than just renewable electricity - it is essential to decarbonize sectors that remain heavily dependent on fossil fuels”, said Capwatt head for biomethane Cristiano Amaro. “Biomethane can replace natural gas in industry and transport while leveraging existing infrastructure. Moreover, it enables the sustainable management of organic waste, contributing to a cleaner and more efficient economy”.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com