Anaergia Tapped to Build Biogas Plant in South Korea

Anaergia Inc. has secured a contract from New Jeju Bio Co. Ltd. to design and build the Jeju Bio Energy Biogas plant in Jeju Island, South Korea. The company said in a media release it secured the contract through its unit, Anaergia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

“New Jeju Bio chose Anaergia for this project due to its proven ability to deliver integrated, complex solutions”, Sae Hyun Cho, CEO of New Jeju Bio, said. “Throughout the design process, we expanded our use of Anaergia’s technologies to address the diverse organic waste streams generated on Jeju Island and optimally transform them into valuable resources”.

According to Anaergia, the contract consists of a main agreement worth approximately CAD 30 million ($21.9 million) plus a supplemental agreement valued at approximately CAD 10 million ($7.3 million).

The company expects the project to be completed in mid- to late-2027. The contract is subject to a number of routine conditions, including that the client arrange the financial close of this project, Anaergia said.

“Finalizing the contract with New Jeju Bio marks an even more significant achievement than we had previously envisioned”, Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia, said. “Not only is this a very significant project in a key new market, but it also clearly demonstrates how our industry-leading, integrated suite of technologies provides a proven, comprehensive solution for project developers seeking reliable, innovative organic waste-to-energy systems”.

The facility is designed to process approximately 54,000 tons of organic waste annually, including materials from slaughterhouses and undigested sludge from nearby sewage treatment facilities, converting these into around two megawatts of renewable energy.

The biogas that is generated will be utilized to fuel a combined heat and power system, offering electricity and heat for various operations such as digestion, pasteurization, evaporation, and digestate drying, Anaergia said.

The wastewater produced will be treated and reused on-site, complying with discharge regulations while significantly lowering greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing waste recycling efforts across Jeju Island, it said.

