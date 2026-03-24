Anaergia, Southwest Gas RNG Contract Gets Conditional Approval

Anaergia's SoCal facility 'will be the first to supply RNG under California's Senate Bill 1440 Biomethane Procurement Program'.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has conditionally approved Anaergia Inc's "long-term" contract to supply Southwest Gas Corp with renewable natural gas (RNG) from its SoCal facility, Anaergia said.

The agreed RNG volume represents an avoidance of up to 11,841 MTCO2e per year of emissions from natural gas delivered to Southwest Gas customers in the state. The figure is equivalent to emissions from 2,762 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for a year, according to Southwest Gas' announcement of the deal, which also involves Anew Climate LLC, on August 18, 2025.

The source facility, located on land under the Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority (VVWRA), can accept up to 104,000 metric tons a year of diverted organic waste and can reduce emissions by up to 31,710 MTCO2e per year. That is equivalent to emissions from about 7,400 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles annually, according to Ontario, Canada-based Anaergia.

The SoCal project co-digests organic waste and municipal wastewater to produce biogas, which is upgraded to RNG for distribution via pipeline, according to Anaergia.

"The project will be the first to supply RNG under California’s Senate Bill (SB) 1440 Biomethane Procurement Program", Anaergia said in a press release.

"California SB 1383 targeted a dramatic reduction in organic waste, and SB 1440 now establishes a requirement on California’s investor-owned utilities to procure RNG derived from landfill-diverted organic waste at a scale equivalent to approximately 55 facilities the size of SoCal Biomethane by 2035", Anaergia added.

On February 24, 2022, the CPUC, as empowered by SB 1440 (Hueso, 2018), announced a target for the gas utilities it regulates to procure 72.8 billion cubic feet per year of biomethane, also known as RNG, by 2030. The CPUC set a goal of 17.6 billion cubic feet of biomethane by 2025.

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The procurement program aims to help California curb emissions of methane and other short-lived climate pollutants by 40 percent by 2030 relative to 2013, as set in SB 1383 (Lara, 2014).

"Long-term offtake agreements from natural gas utilities support state climate goals, and we appreciate the CPUC’s leadership in advancing projects that deliver real, local emissions reductions", said Ryan Childress, managing director for low-carbon fuels at Anew Climate. "This is a meaningful step toward scaling renewable, baseload energy".

VVWRA general manager Darron Poulsen said, "Wastewater facilities like ours are uniquely positioned to turn organic waste into clean, renewable energy, and this partnership with Anaergia shows just how impactful that collaboration can be".

RNG Coalition vice president for public policy Sam Wade said, "Our state can and should retrofit other existing wastewater plants in the state to process organic waste, reduce greenhouse gases and generate renewable natural gas, a low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels consumed across society".

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