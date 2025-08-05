Anaergia Scores Bioenery Plant Upgrade Job

This transformation of the Moglia anaerobic digestion facility in northern Italy will enhance the plant's ability to process agricultural residues and produce biomethane.

Anaergia Inc., through its subsidiary Anaergia S.r.l., has signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Bioenerys to increase the capacity and upgrade the capabilities of Bioenerys’ Moglia anaerobic digestion facility in northern Italy.

This transformation will enhance the plant's ability to process agricultural residues and produce biomethane, more than doubling the amount injected into the grid. Anaergia aims to complete its work on the plant by the end of 2026 and expects to generate CAD 11 million ($7.9 million) in revenue from this project.

“We are pleased to be utilizing the world’s best available technological systems and expertise to optimize the operations of our Moglia plant”, Andrea Sgorbini, CEO of Bioenerys’ Agri unit, which is focused on agricultural residues, said. “With this expansion and upgrading, Bioenerys will become an even more significant solutions provider to farmers and other generators of agricultural organic residues, and Bioenerys will also become a bigger generator of renewable energy”.

"Anaergia has extensive experience utilizing the most complete suite of organic waste-to-energy solutions", Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia, stated. "We are very pleased to be providing a range of proprietary solutions to Bioenerys so that it can increase and improve its operations and also realize economic and environmental benefits".

Earlier Anaergia signed an agreement with PreZero International for the revamp of a materials recycling facility in Bizkaia, near Bilbao, Spain.

Upon the completion of the upgrade, the Bizkaia facility will have the capacity to process up to 50,000 tons per year of source-separated organics, Anaergia said.

Anaergia holds over 250 patents for converting organic waste into sustainable solutions like RNG, fertilizer, and water.

