Anaergia Expands Footprint in Spain

The RNG tech solutions provider has been contracted for over 15 facilities across Spain.

Anaergia Inc., through its Anaergia Srl unit, is expanding its presence in Spain following a binding agreement to provide a range of services, technology, and equipment for more than 15 new biomethane facilities across the country.

Anaergia said in a media release that it will handle the supply and construction of concrete tanks equipped with Triton digesters, a proprietary technology with a patented design that improves process efficiency. Additionally, the company will provide advanced mixing systems, also part of its proprietary technology, along with other essential components to ensure smooth plant operations, it said.

Anaergia said it is starting work on the first project this month. It added that all the projects in the development plan are set to be fully operational and integrated into Spain’s gas pipeline network within 48 months.

The agreement is the company’s largest capital sale to date, as it expects a total revenue of CAD 184 million ($132 million).

“This agreement marks a significant milestone in advancing Spain’s renewable energy sector, fostering economic growth and environmental sustainability. The scale of this historic agreement for Anaergia highlights the advantages of our strategic focus on leveraging proprietary technologies for the benefit of our customers, and underscores our growing presence and activities in Europe”, Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia, said.

In July, it signed a deal with PreZero International, the main contractor chosen to upgrade a materials recycling facility in Bizkaia, near Bilbao, Spain. When the upgrade is complete, the Bizkaia plant will be capable of processing up to 50,000 tons of source-separated organics annually, according to Anaergia. Anaergia will employ several proprietary technologies, such as its CleanREX and GritREX systems, to process the organics and transform them into biomethane via anaerobic digestion.

The company specializes in delivering integrated waste-to-value solutions that reduce greenhouse gases by converting organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG), fertilizer, and water.

