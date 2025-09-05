Anaergia Bags Second Italian Job from Bioenerys

Anaergia secured a new deal with Bioenerys to enlarge and enhance the latter's anaerobic digestion facility in Ariano nel Polesine in northern Italy.

Anaergia Inc., through Anaergia S.r.l., has secured a new deal with a Bioenerys subsidiary to enlarge and enhance the latter’s anaerobic digestion facility in Ariano nel Polesine, in northern Italy.

The new deal is in addition to the previous contract awarded by Bioenerys in Moglia, Italy, that involves similar facility optimizations. Similar to the Moglia enhancement, the new work will boost the processing capacity for agricultural waste and more than double the amount of biomethane introduced into the grid, enhancing Bioenerys’ position as a significant renewable energy supplier, Anaergia said.

"Anaergia’s proven technology is now to be utilized in two different plants of Bioenerys", Andrea Sgorbini, CEO of Bioenerys’ Agricultural Residues division, said. "This will strengthen Bioenerys’ role as a key provider of sustainable solutions for farmers and agricultural residue producers, while greatly boosting our renewable energy output".

"Anaergia's suite of proven solutions puts us in an unparalleled position to help our clients meet their objectives", Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia, said.

The Ariano nel Polesine upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, Anaergia said.

Anaergia expects to generate CAD 11 million ($7.9 million) in revenue from the new contract.

Earlier Anaergia finalized an agreement with Norbiogas Renovables, a branch of the Nortegas Group, a prominent Spanish firm focused on renewable gas infrastructure initiatives. Anaergia said it will provide a full range of services and employ its cutting-edge, tested technology for a new anaerobic digestion facility.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com