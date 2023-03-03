An Inside View of London Oil Week

'We think at least 95 percent of visitors do not join the official program'.

London’s main week for oil industry meetings has been a shadow of its former self over the past three years but seems to have rebounded strongly this year in terms of the range and volume of market participants in the city.

That’s according to analysts at Standard Chartered, who made the statement in a new report sent to Rigzone this week.

“London oil week includes a series of official events, drawn together under the label International Energy Week by its organizer the Energy Institute,” the analysts highlighted in the report.

“However, we think at least 95 percent of visitors do not join the official program, they come for events arranged by oil companies, consumers, exchanges, market data providers and the financial sector,” the analysts added.

In the report, the analysts revealed that they had repeatedly heard three comments in particular from various quarters during the “unofficial fringe of oil and gas events” that they think are worth highlighting.

“One, global oil demand will reach a record-high this year; two, oil prices will be determined in 2023 by what happens to Russian supply and China’s demand; and three, Europe will have trouble filling gas inventories again without cheap Russian gas,” the analysts stated.

Looking at the first comment, the Standard Chartered analysts noted in the report that they agree that global oil demand will reach a record-high this year, but added that they do not agree with the implication that tends to be drawn that a record-high in demand points to record highs for prices.

Focusing on the second comment, the analysts highlighted in the report that they acknowledged that Russia supply and China demand are important, but added that they think that “the 85 percent of global demand that is not China and the 90 percent of global supply that is not Russia are more important”.

“In short, while China and Russia are indeed key elements, we think basing a market view on those elements alone is too simplistic,” the analysts said in the report.

Looking at comment three, the analysts noted that they disagree with this.

“According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data, EU inventories stood at 71.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) on 26 February , a record-high for the time of year and 37.9bcm higher y/y,” the analysts stated in the report.

“Inventories have risen relative to the five-year average for 16 consecutive days, and now stand 25.3bcm above that average. Time is running out for further storage withdrawals; the total draw from this point to the end-season minimum was just 4.5bcm last year and 7.8bcm according to the five-year average pattern,” the analysts added.

“Last year the minimum was reached on 19 March, while the five-year average minimum point is 31 March. The rate of draw has already slowed significantly, with the average over the past week at just 289 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d); the highest average weekly draw this winter was 903mcm/d (week to 19 January) and the average was 619mcm/d at the end of January,” the analysts continued.

In the report, the Standard Chartered analysts said their other objection to comment three “is that in our view there never was such a thing as cheap Russian gas”.

“The hidden price tag was in terms of constraining European foreign policy and creating a political environment in which the threat of Russia’s territorial ambitions was downplayed,” the analysts added.

“We see no appetite among the governments of the largest EU gas consumers for any future dependence on Russian gas, regardless of the nominal price charged,” the analysts continued.

Energy Institute’s International Energy Week took place from February 28 to March 2 at the Intercontinental London Park Lane.

Over three days of high-profile keynotes, panel discussions, and networking, the week attracts more than 1,000 delegates from around the globe and culminates in the prestigious International Energy Week Dinner, the event’s website notes. This year’s International Energy Week was described on the site as the global conference focused on transitioning out of the geopolitical and environmental crises facing energy. Speakers for the 2023 event included BP CEO Bernard Looney, Petronas President and Group CEO Tengku Taufik, and Energy Institute President Juliet Davenport.

In a statement posted on the Energy Institute website in January last year, International Energy Week 2022 was described as a hybrid conference focused on accelerating the global energy transition. The statement noted that the event builds on the legacies and strengths of IP Week.

In a statement posted on its site in January 2021, the Energy Institute revealed that its IP Week 2021 event would be held virtually for the first time in its history.

