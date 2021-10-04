Amplify Comments on California Oil Spill

On October 2, Beta Offshore first observed and notified the U.S. Coast Guard of an oil sheen around four miles off the coast in Southern California.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) announced Monday that on October 2, Beta Offshore, the company’s subsidiary, first observed and notified the U.S. Coast Guard of an oil sheen around four miles off the coast in Southern California and initiated its Oil Spill Prevention and Response Plan.

Amplify said it has sent a remotely operated vehicle to investigate and attempt to confirm the source of the release and noted that, as a precautionary measure, all of its production and pipeline operations at the Beta field have been shut down.

“Amplify Energy is a fully engaged member of, and working cooperatively with, the unified command, consisting of the Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response (CDFW-OSPR),” the company said in a statement posted on its website.

In a comment released Sunday, the City of Huntington Beach said it continued working with federal, state and regional response entities to assess and mitigate the oil spill. The comment highlighted that the city made the decision to close the ocean and shoreline in Huntington Beach between the Santa Ana River Jetty and Seapoint Street. The city noted that it was unclear how long the ocean and shoreline closure will be in effect, or how long clean-up efforts will take.

According to its website, Amplify’s oil producing California properties, also known as the Beta properties, include two wellbore production platforms and one production handling and processing platform. The Beta properties also include the San Pedro Bay Pipeline Company, which owns and operates a 16-inch diameter oil pipeline that extends approximately 17.5 miles from one of the Beta platforms to the Beta pump station located onshore at the Port of Long Beach, California, and an onshore tankage and metering facility.

An independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties, Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana and the Eagle Ford.

