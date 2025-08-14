Amigo LNG Taps COMSA Marine for EPC Services

Under the EPC contract, COMSA Marine will be responsible for the detailed engineering, construction, and commissioning of the Amigo LNG terminal's marine infrastructure.

Amigo LNG SA de CV said it has awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for its marine facilities to international marine and port infrastructure contractor Constructora Manzanillo SA de CV (COMSA Marine).

Amigo LNG's export terminal, which is designed for a nameplate capacity of 7.8 million metric tons per annum (mtpa), is located in Guaymas, Sonora, on Mexico's west coast.

Under the EPC contract, COMSA Marine will be responsible for the detailed engineering, construction, and commissioning of the Amigo LNG terminal's marine infrastructure, including the liquefied natural gas (LNG) jetty, berthing and mooring facilities, and associated utilities to support LNG loading operations, according to a news release from LNG Alliance Pte Ltd, which leads the project.

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The quad-berth marine facilities are planned to be equipped with high-capacity LNG loading arms exceeding 15,000 cubic meters per hour, targeting rapid vessel turnaround and efficient LNG loading operations, according to the release.

Strategically located to leverage Guaymas' deepwater port and proximity to major gas supplies, Amigo LNG aims to begin LNG exports by the third quarter of 2028, offering economic development, local supply chain engagement and job creation within Sonora. Amigo LNG's “competitive pricing and reduced shipping distances could equate to 35 percent shorter voyage time,” LNG Alliance said.

"Awarding the EPC contract for our marine facilities represents a key achievement in our project schedule," LNG Alliance CEO Muthu Chezhian said. "COMSA Marine brings extensive experience in LNG terminal construction and marine engineering, which ensures we will meet the highest standards of safety, quality, and environmental stewardship”.

COMSA Marine President Ruben Alamo said, "We are honored to be entrusted with this challenging project. Its success will be driven by our unique combination of local expertise and an unwavering commitment to the highest international standards in [the] environment, safety and quality. We look forward to collaborating closely with all stakeholders to deliver this landmark project in Mexico that will create lasting value for the entire region”.

Chart Selected for Amigo LNG

Last month, LNG Alliance selected Chart Industries' integrated pre-cooled single mixed refrigerant (IPSMR) process technology and modular liquefaction solution for the Amigo LNG export facility.

LNG Alliance said it aims to leverage Chart’s module offering, which “addresses the challenge of achieving the best balance between large-scale LNG facility economics and high operational efficiency”.

“This strategic collaboration between Chart and LNG Alliance demonstrates the LNG industry's ongoing evolution, reflecting our shared commitment to innovation and optimization,” Chart President and CEO Jill Evanko said. “Together, we look forward to delivering superior value, performance, and efficiency to stakeholders worldwide”.

LNG Alliance is an affiliate of Texas-based Epcilon LNG LLC and is developing gas and LNG terminal infrastructure across the USA, Mexico, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

Chart Industries, Inc. describes itself as a company focused on the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling. The company provides technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and carbon dioxide capture. Chart has 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the USA to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America.

