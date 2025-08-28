Amigo LNG Signs Contract to Deliver LNG to Macquarie

Amigo LNG S.A. de C.V. said it entered into a long-term sale and purchase agreement to deliver 0.6 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas LNG to Macquarie Group's Commodities and Global Markets business over a 15-year term.

The supply of LNG is expected to begin with the start-up of Amigo LNG's first liquefaction train, targeted for commercial operations in the second half of 2028, the company said in a news release.

Amigo LNG's export terminal, which is designed for a nameplate capacity of 7.8 mtpa, is located in Guaymas, Sonora, on Mexico's west coast. Amigo LNG is the Mexican joint venture of Texas-based Epcilon LNG LLC and Singapore-based LNG Alliance.

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"It is a privilege to have Macquarie join our portfolio of LNG offtakers," LNG Alliance CEO Muthu Chezhian said. "Their reputation as a trusted and innovative global energy player reinforces the strong fundamentals of our project and highlights the long-term value Amigo LNG will bring to global buyers”.

Michael Bennett, managing director of Macquarie's Commodities and Global Markets business, said, "LNG is a critical component of the global energy mix, providing a reliable and flexible fuel source. This agreement reflects our commitment to meeting the diverse energy needs of our clients worldwide and demonstrates the strength of our offering in this space. We're proud to work with Amigo LNG in helping to provide energy security to those regions where demand is rapidly increasing”.

Awarding of EPC Contract for FLNG Project

Meanwhile, Amigo LNG said it was awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract by Drydocks World for the fabrication and delivery of a floating LNG (FLNG) liquefaction facility and related floating storage units (FSU) infrastructure.

Under the EPC contract, Drydocks World will carry out the conversion of FSUs to support LNG export operations, alongside the construction of new-build FLNG.

The scope includes “delivering the world's largest FLNG facility" with a production capacity of more than 4.2 mtpa and integrating process modules and systems to enable high-capacity LNG production, Amigo LNG said in a separate statement.

The FLNG facility will be fabricated at Drydocks World's yard in Dubai. The FLNG solution enables simultaneous offshore fabrication and onshore preparation, according to the statement.

"This EPC award represents a pivotal milestone for Amigo LNG," Chezhian said. "By partnering with Drydocks World on the world's largest FLNG facility, we are securing best-in-class quality, exceptional production capacity, and reliable long-term performance of this critical asset. We are also harnessing the key advantages of FLNG solutions — from faster project schedules to rigorous testing and seamless pre-commissioning in a controlled fabrication yard environment, as well as the substantial environmental benefits this approach delivers”.

Drydocks World CEO Rado Antolovic said, "With a proven track record in complex offshore conversions and large-scale fabrications, Drydocks World is well-positioned to deliver this landmark facility to the highest international standards. By leveraging our shipyard's expertise and global partnerships, we are not only setting new benchmarks in delivering advanced floating LNG solutions but also reinforcing Dubai's position as a hub for advanced maritime and offshore energy engineering”.

