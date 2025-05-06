Amigo LNG Signs 15-Year LNG Agreement with Oman's OQ Trading

The first LNG deliveries under the agreement are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2028.

Amigo LNG S.A. de C.V., the Mexican subsidiary of Singapore-based LNG Alliance, has signed a definitive 15-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Oman.

Under the agreement signed with OQ Trading (OQT), the international energy and commodity trading vehicle of the Oman government, OQT will purchase 0.6 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG free on board from Amigo LNG's export terminal in Sonora, Mexico.

The first LNG deliveries under the agreement are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2028, LNG Alliance said in a news release.

The long-term supply partnership “represents a strategic move by OQT to diversify its LNG sourcing portfolio beyond the Middle East and Asia while marking a significant milestone in Amigo LNG's global commercialization strategy,” according to the release.

Amigo LNG's facility, which is designed for a nameplate capacity of 7.8 mtpa, is being developed in close collaboration with the SEMAR's (Secretaría de la Marina) modernization plan for the Port of Guaymas and is fully backed by the Government of Sonora as a cornerstone project of Mexico's Plan Sonora gas strategy. The project will contribute to regional economic development, support Mexico's maritime goals, and serve as a gateway for clean energy access for Asia, LNG Alliance said.

"This SPA with Amigo LNG represents a significant step forward in OQT's strategy to develop a global LNG portfolio," OQT CEO Wail Al Jamali said. "By securing supply from trusted partners, we continue to diversify our LNG sources, strengthen the resilience of our energy supply chain, and reinforce our long-term commitment to providing cleaner, more reliable energy solutions for our customers in the evolving energy landscape”.

"We are proud to partner with OQT, a globally respected player in the energy sector," LNG Alliance CEO Muthu Chezhian said. "This agreement reinforces Amigo LNG's position as a new, reliable energy bridge from Mexico's West Coast to global markets and demonstrates the strength of Mexico's role in shaping the future of sustainable energy transition”.

Incorporated in Dubai in 2006, OQT said it trades more than 40 million metric tons of energy products each year. OQT is wholly owned by the Government of Oman, held through the OQ Group and the Oman Investment Authority.

LNG Alliance, established in 2013, describes itself as a project development, operations, and asset platform focused on LNG export and import terminal infrastructure. The company said it “leverages partnerships with key energy sector players, technology developers, and investment partners to structure and deliver reliable, affordable, and secure energy solutions to core operational markets in Mexico, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Europe”.

LNG Agreement with Sahara Group

Recently Amigo LNG also signed a 20-year LNG SPA with Dubai-based global energy and infrastructure conglomerate Sahara Group.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sahara Group will purchase 0.6 mtpa of LNG from Amigo LNG’s export terminal in Sonora, Mexico.

“Sahara Group is proud to partner with Amigo LNG in this transformative venture,” Wale Ajibade, Executive Director at Sahara Group, said in an earlier statement. “This agreement aligns perfectly with our goal to increase access to reliable and affordable energy, particularly in underserved regions. LNG is a critical enabler of energy security and economic growth, and we look forward to supporting a cleaner energy future together”.

