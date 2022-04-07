Americans Reveal What They Think Is Most Responsible for Gas Price Rise

Americans have revealed what they think is most responsible for the recent rise in gas prices in a Quinnipiac University national poll of adults released on March 30.

According to the poll, American’s thought the Biden administration’s economic policies were most responsible at 41 percent, followed by the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia at 24 percent, oil companies charging more at 24 percent, and the rise in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases at five percent.

Quinnipiac University revealed that there were stark differences among political lines in the poll. Among Republicans, the Biden administration’s economic policies came in at 82 percent, followed by the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia at nine percent, oil companies charging more at seven percent, and the rise in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases at two percent.

Among Democrats, the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia came in at 41 percent, with oil companies charging more scoring 41 percent too, the rise in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases scoring 10 percent, and the Biden administration’s economic policies scoring three percent.

“What is more responsible when topping off the tank hurts? A raging war launched from Moscow, or an economic policy constructed in D.C.? More Americans say blame falls on the latter,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in a university statement.

The U.S. average regular gasoline price was $4.15 per gallon as of April 7, according to the AAA Gas Prices website. Yesterday’s average was said to have come in at $4.16 per gallon, the week ago average was said to have come in at $4.22 per gallon, and the month ago average was said to have come in at $4.06 per gallon. The year ago average was $2.87 per gallon, the AAA site highlighted.

The highest recorded average price for regular gasoline in the U.S. was seen on March 11, at $4.33 per gallon, the AAA Gas Prices site outlines.

Established in 1988, the Quinnipiac University Poll describes itself as a nationally and internationally recognized polling organization that adheres to rigorous methodological practices. Survey results regularly consist of over 1,000 respondents, according to the organization’s website.

The AAA Gas Prices website is described as a public service of the United States of America’s largest motoring and leisure travel membership organization.

