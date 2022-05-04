Americans Approve Biden Lease Sale Resumption

The majority of Americans approve the Biden administration’s decision to resume sales of leases for drilling oil and gas on public lands to increase oil production with the goal to offset rising gasoline prices, according to a new Quinnipiac University national poll of adults released last week.

The poll found that 64 percent of respondents approved the decision, while 28 percent disapproved. Approval was maintained across political lines, with 77 percent of Republicans, 57 percent of Democrats, and 62 percent of Independents approving, according to the poll.

The poll also outlined that approval was held across genders, with 66 percent of males and 61 percent of females approving, and ages. Fifty-six percent of 18-34 year olds, 62 percent of 35-49 year olds, 79 percent of 50-64 year olds, and 65 percent of over 65s approved the decision, according to the poll.

Established in 1988, the Quinnipiac University Poll is a nationally and internationally recognized polling organization that adheres to rigorous methodological practices, the organization’s website notes. Survey results regularly consist of over 1,000 respondents, according to the site.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Utah, Montana/Dakotas, Nevada, Colorado, Wyoming, and New Mexico state offices recently issued final environmental assessments and sale notices for oil and gas lease sales taking place throughout June this year.

As of May 4, the average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. stood at $4.22 per gallon, according to the AAA gas prices website. Yesterday’s average was said to stand at $4.20 per gallon, the week ago average was said to stand at $4.13 per gallon, and the month ago average was said to stand at $4.18 per gallon. This time last year, average regular gasoline prices in the U.S. stood at $2.91 per gallon, according to AAA gas prices, which highlights that the highest recorded average price for the commodity was reported on March 11 at $4.33 per gallon.

