Ameren Missouri Files Application for Big Hollow Energy Project

Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corp., has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission to build an 800-megawatt (MW) simple-cycle natural gas energy center. The company said in a media release that the project would be complemented by Ameren Missouri’s first large-scale battery storage facility. The project, located in Jefferson County, Missouri, is named the Big Hollow Energy Center.

"This is the next step to deliver on our strategy to invest in energy infrastructure for our customers' benefit and provide a balanced generation portfolio", Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, said. "As we transition our generation for the future, we'll continue to serve our customers with the reliable energy they expect while also preparing for anticipated increases in demand".

The Big Hollow Energy Centre is expected to serve as a backup energy source by 2028, similar to Castle Bluff, providing energy during extreme weather conditions and supporting renewable energy sources. On-site, Ameren Missouri will install its first large-scale lithium-ion batteries, capable of being charged when excess energy is available. The 400-MW battery storage is quick to activate, supporting thousands of homes and grid reliability during peak times. Ameren Missouri plans 1,000 MW of battery storage by 2030 and 1,800 MW by 2042, the company said.

Ameren added that the two facilities will operate independently. Both will also take advantage of the existing infrastructure on Ameren Missouri-owned land. The identified site, which Ameren Missouri already owns, has existing infrastructure and transmission line access, reducing overall construction time, it said.

"It is crucial to have a balanced mix of generation technologies and equally important to strategically locate them across the region", Ajay Arora, senior vice president and chief development officer at Ameren Missouri, added. "This approach maximizes the energy output from these resources".

Rob Dixon, senior director of economic, community, and business development at Ameren Missouri, said the company has also continued cooperating with the Jefferson County leaders. Such a project would support job creation, the Jefferson R-VII School District, first responders, and others in the county, he said.

"We've worked closely with Ameren Missouri over the past several years, and this forward-thinking investment will strengthen our local economy for generations to come”, Dennis Gannon, Jefferson County Executive, said.

