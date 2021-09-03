Amazon Reveals The Rig Series First Look
Amazon has revealed a first look at the cast from its new The Rig series, which features Game of Thrones (GoT) stars Iain Glen, who played Ser Jorah Mormont, and Owen Teale, who played Ser Alliser Thorneon.
In a post on its Twitter page, Amazon published several pictures of the cast in oil and gas settings donned in industry garments. The pictures were accompanied by a caption reading “if the suspense waiting for the release is killing you, just wait until you watch the series”.
(drumroll please) A first look at the cast from #TheRig. If the suspense waiting for the release is killing you, just wait until you watch the series 😰 pic.twitter.com/9Ye6hjtOy0— Amazon Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) September 2, 2021
In a separate Twitter post, Martin Compston, who plays communications officer Fulmer Hamilton in the series, shed further light on his character and the program, noting “can confirm I don’t die in first ten minutes, after that it’s every boiler suit for themselves”.
Can confirm I don’t die in first ten minutes, after that it’s every boiler suit for themselves https://t.co/lMVpibHa95— martin compston (@martin_compston) September 2, 2021
The show’s creator, David Macpherson, described the series as “neither wee nor sunny” in another Twitter post, adding “it’s f***ing massive and very inclement”.
Woop woop! Just the first shots from a wee show we made here in sunny Scotland #TheRig 🏴🏴— David Macpherson (@David_Mac13) September 2, 2021
(spoiler alert: it is neither wee nor sunny, it’s f***ing massive and very inclement and we can’t wait to share it with you all) https://t.co/F8ZwrxpRTY
Earlier this year, Amazon revealed the casting for the UK Amazon Original series, which is filming in Scotland on an oil rig. According to Amazon’s website, the series follows Magnus (played by Glen) and his crew aboard the Kinloch Bravo oil rig, which is stationed off the Scottish coast “in the dangerous waters of the North Sea”.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
