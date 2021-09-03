SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Amazon Reveals The Rig Series First Look

by Andreas Exarheas
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Friday, September 03, 2021
submit to reddit
email print
Amazon Reveals The Rig Series First Look
Amazon has revealed a first look at the cast from its new The Rig series, which features Game of Thrones stars Iain Glen, who played Ser Jorah Mormont, and Owen Teale, who played Ser Alliser Thorneon.

Amazon has revealed a first look at the cast from its new The Rig series, which features Game of Thrones (GoT) stars Iain Glen, who played Ser Jorah Mormont, and Owen Teale, who played Ser Alliser Thorneon.

In a post on its Twitter page, Amazon published several pictures of the cast in oil and gas settings donned in industry garments. The pictures were accompanied by a caption reading “if the suspense waiting for the release is killing you, just wait until you watch the series”.

 

 

In a separate Twitter post, Martin Compston, who plays communications officer Fulmer Hamilton in the series, shed further light on his character and the program, noting “can confirm I don’t die in first ten minutes, after that it’s every boiler suit for themselves”.

 

 

The show’s creator, David Macpherson, described the series as “neither wee nor sunny” in another Twitter post, adding “it’s f***ing massive and very inclement”.

 

 

Earlier this year, Amazon revealed the casting for the UK Amazon Original series, which is filming in Scotland on an oil rig. According to Amazon’s website, the series follows Magnus (played by Glen) and his crew aboard the Kinloch Bravo oil rig, which is stationed off the Scottish coast “in the dangerous waters of the North Sea”.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com


submit to reddit
email print

What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the Rigzone Energy Network.

The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.


Most Popular Articles