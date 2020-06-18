Altrad Wins North Sea Platform Contract
Altrad reported Tuesday that it has won a construction, hook-up and commissioning contract for the offshore U.K. Tolmount gas platform in the Southern North Sea.
“We are delighted to have reached an agreement with our long-term partner Rosetti Marino SpA for the Tolmount platform and we look forward to using Altrad’s skills and expertise, to add value, during the life-cycle of this project,” remarked Chris Garland, Altrad’s operations director for offshore services, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
Rosetti Marino is providing engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) services for the Tolmount Platform, according to the firm’s website.
Pointing out the contract commences immediately, Altrad stated that it will provide temporary access, engineering design, insulation, corrosion and fire protection, rigging and LOLER (Lifting Operations and Lifting Equipment Regulations) support to enable the platform’s hook-up and commissioning. The company added that it will mobilize resources to Ravenna, Italy for the project’s construction phase, followed by the hook-up and commissioning phase in the North Sea.
Altrad noted the latest contract bolsters its long-term relationship with Rosetti Marino. It explained that it previously supported the construction, hook-up and commissioning of Total’s West Franklin and Elgin B platforms in the U.K. North Sea.
“The award of this contract marks the beginning of Altrad’s transformation strategy in the U.K. offshore sector, wherein we have restructured the business, to put our client’s objectives at the heart of our decision making,” commented Peter Hughes, Altrad’s director of business development and strategy.
Premier Oil holds an 50-percent operated interest in the Tolmount gas field. Its partner in the development is Dana Petroleum.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
