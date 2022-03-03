Altrad Buys Sparrows Group For Undisclosed Fee

Altrad has reached an agreement to acquire Sparrows Group, and its 2,000 employees, for an undisclosed fee.

Industrial services provider Altrad has expanded its portfolio of services with the acquisition of Sparrows Group, and around 2,000 of its employees. Sparrows Group is a specialist provider of engineering, inspection, operations, and maintenance services in the Offshore Energy, Renewables, and Industrials sectors.

Altrad expects the transaction, which is seen as a milestone in the company's development, to close either in the second or third quarter of 2022. This latest transaction will enhance Altrad’s and Sparrows’ portfolio of services, provide and fuel organic growth through mutual cross-selling as well as expand Altrad’s presence in the high-growth renewables service market through Sparrows’ wind energy business Alpha. The transaction will allow Sparrows to benefit from Altrad’s management approach and global presence, whilst retaining the existing and well-respected management team.

Sparrows will be run autonomously by its existing management as a separate entity within Altrad, ensuring operational continuity while providing access to Altrad’s extensive global network, multi-industry expertise, and resources.

“Sparrows is well-respected across all the global locations it operates and is a trusted service provider and supplier to numerous sectors and strategic clients. Sparrows’ over 2,000 skilled and knowledgeable people will be a valuable addition to our group and we are looking forward to welcoming them to the Altrad family,” said Mohed Altrad, founder and president of Altrad.

“This is a hugely exciting time for Sparrows, and we are looking forward to joining Altrad. We are excited about Altrad’s strategic vision and ambition, and this transaction will deliver many advantages for our clients and employees as we continue on our diversification and growth trajectory. The shared values between Altrad and Sparrows, especially a commitment to quality and safety, allows us to sustainably support each other’s ambitious growth aspirations,” commented Stewart Mitchell, CEO of Sparrows.

Altrad was advised by BNP Paribas and Squire Patton Boggs. Evercore served as a financial advisor, and Freshfields served as legal counsel to Sparrows.

