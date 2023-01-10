Altera Emerges From Chapter 11 Enabling Petrojarl Knarr FPSO Deal
Offshore services firm Altera Infrastructure has emerged from the Chapter 11 process in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas after successfully completing its plan of reorganization.
The restructuring, which was consummated approximately five months after the Chapter 11 cases were started, addressed more than $1 billion of secured and unsecured holding company debt, $400 million of preferred equity, and $550 million of secured asset-level bank debt – including unsecured guarantees of such debt issued by Altera Infrastructure.
“With the support of substantially all of Altera’s lenders, including Brookfield Business Partners, and certain of its affiliates and institutional partners, the restructuring comprehensively reprofiled Altera’s bank loan facilities to better align cash flow with debt service obligations, and equitized more than $1 billion in junior debt obligations,” the company said.
Altera also raised $94 million in capital through an equity rights offering, which will be used to provide liquidity and repay certain credit facilities in full.
The restructuring also enabled Altera to reach an agreement with Equinor UK for a bareboat charter in respect of the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO vessel – Altera’s most significant asset, which served as one of the key drivers in the restructuring.
The Petrojarl Knarr is set to be deployed for the Rosebank field development project, pending final investment decision and regulatory approvals. The Equinor contract is firm for nine, with options up to a total of 25 years. The contract also provides liquidity for substantial capex upgrades to the FPSO. As such, the contract allows Altera to utilize the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO to generate significant cash flows and value to the business.
“We are pleased to announce the consummation of our financial restructuring. Our goal was to better position Altera for growth and a sustainable future, and the restructuring has done just that. We are grateful for the support that our lenders and bondholders, including Brookfield Business Partners L.P., has demonstrated throughout this process.”
“Our employees, customers and vendors are of the utmost importance to us, and we are committed to continue to develop sustainable solutions for the industry in the years ahead. We are very excited for what is to come for Altera,” Ingvild Sæther, President and CEO of Altera Infrastructure Group, said.
Aker Solutions has been awarded a substantial contract from Altera Infrastructure for the complete upgrade of the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO before the redeployment to the Rosebank field. The work will be performed in a joint venture with Drydocks World-Dubai, and the upgrade will take place at the company’s yard in Dubai, UAE.
As for Rosebank, the cost of development cost is estimated at $5 billion, plus a further $4.4 billion in operating expenses. The reuse of the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO, as opposed to building a new one, will avoid 250,000 tons of CO2 emissions.
The FPSO has a production capacity of 63,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and a storage capacity of 800,000 barrels. If sanctioned, the Rosebank project is expected to create around $10 billion of direct investment.
