AltaGas Advances Global LPG Export Plans

AltaGas Ltd. said it has executed several commercial contracts “that will provide long-term liquified petroleum gas (LPG) supply and tolling contracts for its global export platform”.

Some of the contracts will take effect in 2027 with LPG volumes that will be added to Canadian supply, while others will take near-term effect with export volumes initially flowing through the Ridely Island Propane Export Terminal (RIPET) and moving to the Ridely Island Energy Export Facility (REEF) once the facility comes online, AltaGas said in a news release.

AltaGas said it continues to advance additional long-term tolling arrangements and “believes it will be positioned to achieve its long-term REEF contracting targets in early 2025”. The company is in commercial discussions for 100 percent of REEF phase 1 capacity.

Once AltaGas has achieved its long-term tolling target, it will strategically evaluate adding additional tolling contracts while maintaining reserve capacity to deliver on shorter-term contracting opportunities that provide open market access for its customer base, it said.

According to the release, construction activity at REEF continues to progress. Piling activities are continuing, with temporary and permanent piles being added while uplands work is advancing as scheduled. Storage tank fabrication is progressing offshore with steel cutting more than 75 percent complete while rail construction is ongoing, AltaGas said.

AltaGas said that the long-term advantage of AltaGas' west coast export capabilities “remains robust”. The current RIPET advantage for Canadian producers to export to Asia is approximately $8 per barrel higher than selling domestically or to major U.S. LPG markets, the company stated.

“The importance of the Canadian energy industry to diversify end market exposure for LPGs continues to grow as the U.S. oversupply compounds and reaffirms the benefit of its customers linking more Canadian barrels to premium Asian demand markets,” it added.

Meanwhile, AltaGas reported that it secured recent global export contracting awards, which build on the commercial success that the company has delivered across other parts of the midstream value chain in 2024. These include two long-term agreements with an undisclosed investment-grade international energy company in Northeastern British Columbia for 100 million cubic feet per day (MMcdpd) of gas processing capacity at the Townsend facility, along with associated liquids handling and fractionation services.

AltaGas also reported the extension of contract term with an undisclosed large Canadian investment-grade producer at the Pipestone I gas processing facility in the Alberta Montney for an additional five years, which includes gas processing, liquids handling, and marketing services.

One of the company's strategic priorities is to advance commercial de-risking of our Midstream business with increased global export tolling and additional long-term commercial contracting across the value chain, AltaGas remarked.

In November, AltaGas reported exporting a record of 128,272 barrels per day (bpd) of liquified petroleum gases (LPGs) to Asia in the quarter, a nine percent year-over-year increase. The exports included 11 Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) at Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal (RIPET) in Prince Rupert, British Columbia, and 10 VLGCs at Ferndale. The increase was principally driven by Ferndale volumes increasing by 22 percent and offsetting the majority of rail interruptions which largely impacted RIPET, according to an earlier statement.

