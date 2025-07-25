Al-Sada Reappointed as Rosneft Chair

Ex-Qatari Energy Minister Al-Sada has been re-elected chair of the board of directors of Russia's state-owned Rosneft.

Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada has been re-elected chair of the board of directors of Russia’s state-owned PJSC Rosneft Oil Co. Ten other members of the board were elected at a shareholders’ meeting, Rosneft said in a media release.

Al-Sada was elected Rosneft chairman for the first time in June 2023. He has accumulated over 40 years of experience in the energy industry. Presently, Al-Sada serves as the chairman of the board of trustees at Doha University for Science and Technology, in Qatar, Rosneft said.

Rosneft added that Al-Sada also serves as a member of the board of trustees of the Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development, an advisory board member for the GCC Supreme Council. HE is also the vice chairman of the board of directors for Nesma Infrastructure & Technology.

Between 2007 and 2011, he served as Qatari Minister of State for Energy and Industry Affairs. From 2011 to 2018, he was Qatar’s Minister of Energy and Industry and Chairman of the Board of Qatar Petroleum, now known as QatarEnergy, Rosneft noted.

Board members also elected the chairmen of the three permanent committees of the board.

The board of directors of Rosneft includes Andrey I. Akimov, chairman of the management board of Gazprombank; Pedro A. Aquino Jr. (independent), chief executive officer of Oil & Petroleum Holdings International Resources Ltd.; Faizal Alsuwaidi and Hamad Rashid Al-Mohannadi, representatives of Qatar Investment Authority; Viktor G. Martynov (independent), rector of Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas (National Research University); Alexander D. Nekipelov (independent), director of Moscow School of Economics at the Lomonosov Moscow State University; Alexander V. Novak, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister; Maxim S. Oreshkin, Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation; Govind Kottis Satish (independent), managing director of Value Prolific Consulting Services Private Ltd.; and Igor I. Sechin, chief executive officer and chairman of the management board of Rosneft.

Rosneft added that during the shareholders' meeting, the payment of dividends for 2024 was approved to be RUB 14.68 ($0.19) per share.

Shareholders also elected an Audit Commission consisting of five members, Rosneft said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com