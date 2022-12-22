Allseas Wins One Of The Heaviest Offshore Installation Projects Ever

Allseas won a deal to transport and install a new processing platform topsides facility - known as the NOA PdQ - in the Aker BP-operated NOAKA area.

Allseas has been selected to provide offshore transport and installation services for a new processing platform topsides facility with well bay area and living quarters (NOA PdQ) in the NOAKA area development operated by Aker BP in the Norwegian North Sea.

The contract award follows the successful completion of front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for a single-lift transport and installation solution tailored to Allseas’ heavy lift vessel Pioneering Spirit for the NOA PDQ topsides.

“We are delighted that Aker BP has contracted Allseas to transport and install the NOA PdQ topsides facility. It will be one of the heaviest offshore installation projects in history”.

“Pioneering Spirit’s transport and single-lift capacity is unprecedented in the offshore industry. This contract shows that operators view Pioneering Spirit as a fast, safe, efficient, and sustainable option for the installation of offshore facilities,” Allseas Vice President Projects Matthijs Groenewegen said.

Allseas performed the FEED work for the topsides in close collaboration with Aker BP between September 2021 and December 2022.

The NOA PdQ will function as a hub operated by Aker BP, with other fields developed as subsea tiebacks or normally unmanned and unmanned platforms. The Pioneering Spirit will execute the work in 2026.

Last week, Aker BP and its partners submitted a total of ten plans for development and operation and one plan for installation and operation to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

With total investments of more than $20 billion in real terms, these Aker BP-operated oil and gas projects represent one of the largest private industrial developments in Europe.

These development projects will enable Aker BP’s oil and gas production to grow from around 400,000 barrels per day in 2022 to around 525,000 barrels in 2028. The development projects are grouped into four main areas – Yggdrasil (formerly NOAKA), Valhall PWP, Skarv area, and the Utsira high.

This week, Aker Solutions won contracts for work on these projects. The deals represent over $5 billion of order intake in the fourth quarter of 2022, which will be the company’s highest-ever quarterly order intake.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com