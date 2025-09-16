Allseas Orders New Heavy Transport Vessel

'Grand Tour will play a key role in Allseas' execution of TenneT's landmark 2 GW offshore wind program, which will deliver 28 GW of clean offshore wind power to European homes and businesses by 2032'.

Offshore engineering and construction company Allseas Group SA has signed a construction contract for a purpose-built semi-submersible heavy transport vessel with Guangzhou Shipyard International in China. Allseas said in a media release that the vessel is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2028.

The vessel, to be named Grand Tour, will have a 40,000-tonne load capacity, specifically built to transport the world’s largest offshore structures across oceans and seamlessly transfer them to Pioneering Spirit for installation. Allseas said Grand Tour is designed to fit precisely into the bow slot of Pioneering Spirit. This integration aims to simplify offshore installation, providing clients with a single solution for transporting and installing large structures fabricated away from the installation site, it said.

Allseas said Grand Tour boasts a semi-submersible hull with a 57-meter (187.01 feet) beam to enhance stability and enable shallow-draft access at global yards. The vessel has an advanced ballast system capable of pumping 24,000 cubic meters (847,552 cubic feet) per hour for precise load transfers. According to Allseas, its methanol-ready 24 MW propulsion system is capable of transitioning to e-methanol, while an air lubrication system and podded propulsion will reduce drag and improve fuel efficiency. The 180 x 57-meter cargo deck is designed for direct skidding, roll-on/roll-off, and float-on/float-off operations.

"Grand Tour will play a key role in Allseas' execution of TenneT's landmark 2 GW offshore wind program, which will deliver 28 GW of clean offshore wind power to European homes and businesses by 2032", Allseas said.

The vessel will carry converter stations from fabrication facilities in Asia and Europe to installation locations in the North Sea off the coasts of the Netherlands and Germany, where Pioneering Spirit will take over for the installation using a single lift, Allseas said.

"This addition to our fleet is more than an expansion; it's a strategic investment that enhances our ability to deliver fully integrated transport and installation solutions for some of the world’s most ambitious offshore energy projects", Project Director Pieter Kambier said. "By keeping transport and installation in-house, Allseas can reduce risk, streamline schedules, and offer clients unmatched reliability in delivering complex offshore infrastructure".

Allseas said Grand Tour would also enable Allseas to relocate its own fleet assets and enter new floating cargo markets.

