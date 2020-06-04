Allseas Lands First Contract Vessel Job in China

Work has started on the deep-water Lingshui 17-2 gas field development in the South China Sea.

Allseas’ pipelay vessel Audacia and support vessel Calamity Jane have started work on the deep-water Lingshui 17-2 gas field development in the South China Sea, marking the company’s first job in China. Audacia will install some 160 km of subsea pipelines and multiple structures in water depths up to 1500 m, with Calamity Jane providing the support.

The scope of work includes:

Installation of 90 km long 18-inch export line and PLET at the deep end

Installation of four 10-inch flowlines totaling 53 km and 6 PLETs (J-mode)

Installation of three 4.5-inch MEG lines totaling 19km and 6 PLETs (S-mode)

Founded in 1985, Allseas has worldwide experience in all types of offshore and subsea construction projects. Its service offerings include project management, engineering and procurement up to and including installation and commissioning.

Allseas employs over 4000 people worldwide and operates a fleet of specialized heavy-lift, pipelay and support vessels. To date, the company has executed more than 300 projects and installed over 23,500 km of subsea pipeline.

