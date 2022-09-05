Allseas Completes Single Largest Offshore UK Decom Deal

Allseas has been awarded a major decommissioning contract by TAQA UK for the removal and disposal of multiple Northern North Sea facilities.

Offshore engineering company Allseas has been awarded a major decommissioning contract by TAQA UK for the removal and disposal of multiple Northern North Sea facilities.

Aberdeen-based TAQA manages the UK North Sea exploration and production portfolio for UAE-headquartered utilities and energy group Abu Dhabi National Energy Company.

The engineering, preparation, removal, and disposal contract comprises TAQA’s Eider Alpha, Tern Alpha, North Cormorant, and Cormorant Alpha platforms.

The combined weight of the topsides and jackets to be removed is around 114,000 tons, making this the largest single offshore UK Continental Shelf decommissioning contract scope to date.

Allseas’ task is to remove four platform topsides, three steel supporting jackets and transport to a suitable onshore yard facility for dismantling, with the aim of reusing or recycling 95 percent or more of the materials.

The platforms are located close to each other, some 60 miles north-east of Shetland, in water depths ranging from 500 to 550 feet. All structures will be lifted and removed to shore as single units using Allseas’ heavy lift vessel Pioneering Spirit.

Allseas is proud to be TAQA’s contractor for this major decommissioning contract and looks forward to close collaboration with TAQA to prepare and execute the safe and sustainable decommissioning of these Northern North Sea assets. The company said that platform removals were planned post 2025.

