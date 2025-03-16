Alliant Energy Picks New Board Chair

Patrick Allen has been named as new independent chairman of the board of directors of Alliant Energy Corporation, succeeding John Larsen, who retired from the company after 36 years of service.

The company said in a media release that the appointment will take effect after its annual meeting of shareowners, planned for May 2025.

“Patrick has consistently demonstrated exceptional strategic insight throughout his tenure on the Board. I am excited to see the positive impact he will continue to have in his new role as Board Chair", Carol Sanders, Lead Independent Director at Alliant Energy, said.

Allen has been a Director of Alliant Energy’s Board since 2011. He was Chief Financial Officer at Collins Aerospace from 2018 to 2020 and previously served as Senior Vice President and CFO at Rockwell Collins, Inc. from 2005 to 2018, overseeing finance activities, including planning, accounting, treasury, audit, and tax.

Before joining Rockwell Collins in 2001, Allen held several positions at Rockwell International, including Vice President and Treasurer. He started his career as an auditor at Deloitte & Touche and has served on the Board of Triumph Group, Inc. since 2023.

