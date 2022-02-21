All Eyes on Russia-Ukraine This Week

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)

In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators focus on the Russia-Ukraine situation, political responses to high energy prices, the persisting specter of inflation and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.

Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?

Frederick J. Lawrence, Conference Speaker and ex-Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) Chief Economist: The action taken by the 100-plus Russian battalion tactical groups (BTGs) on the Ukraine border assumes top billing for the next week. Russia has increasingly shown that their forces are primed and ready to escalate regarding Ukraine and these mission ready formations would likely act sooner versus later given various operational factors including combat readiness, forward deployment, weather, etc. The diplomatic wiggle room between Russia and the West seems to be diminishing although there may be some more extreme deterrent cards remaining to be played. But a full-scale conventional invasion of Ukraine is much larger in scope than what occurred in Crimea and Georgia and would have the potential for much more serious civilian, political and economic consequences. The extent of Russian penetration and the potential for urban warfare following the initial attack will factor large in regard to what any invasion would look like. Then, the response by the U.S., Europe and NATO’s partners will need to react accordingly with various economic and political tools.

We hope there is a diplomatic solution on the immediate horizon before any Rubicon is crossed. The impact of an invasion on global energy markets will be considerable given Russia’s large production (over 12 percent of global oil and almost 17 percent of natural gas in 2020) and distribution role for oil and natural gas to global and especially European markets. The ability of the U.S. and its partners to make up for these quantities will likely be impressive but will take time and there will be notable shortages in the near-term. Given the already taut markets, the volatility experienced will be huge in scope and impact. Also, on the macro side of things, we really need to be paying attention to the persisting specter of inflation as this will continue to play a major role in determining baseline economic health as nations emerge from the pandemic. The Fed is girding for all-out battle (with inflation) and given supply chain duress and higher commodity prices, this evolving scenario will result in continued economic stress.

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: The Biden Administration and NATO are in agreement that Russia is, in fact, building troops on the Ukraine border and not withdrawing any. This will be the overriding market factor on a day-to-day basis. A tight global supply situation cannot afford a disruption of Russian oil at this time.

Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at investing.com: More utter confusion on Russia/Ukraine, and perhaps some truth from the Iranians on whether they actually like the proposal put before them and have the will to comply.

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: We will be looking at political responses to high energy prices in the weeks ahead. Inflation is at the front of everyone’s mind these days and energy costs, gasoline specifically, are among the easiest to see and compare to prior periods. Western governments were all-in on decarbonization coming out of the COP26 climate conference last November, but the reality of heating and transportation costs affecting consumers (and voters) has shifted policies. Multiple governments are now either giving or contemplating relief programs that are effectively subsidies on fossil fuels, whether that comes in the form of electricity rebates or gasoline tax holidays. Energy transition and sustainability policies are inherently long-term focused, whereas inflation is hitting people’s pocketbooks right now. With mid-term elections coming up, don’t be surprised to see a shift in policy towards alleviating near-term pain.

