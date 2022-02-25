All Bets Are Off Says Energy Expert

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)

In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers delve into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, looking at oil price moves, oil and gas exports, spare capacity and more. Read on for more detail.

Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: All bets are off, now. Last week, we saw crude prices jump around $4 per barrel in one day on fears related to an expected invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Prices retraced after Russia claimed they were, in fact, pulling back troops who were merely involved in training exercises. However, this week, Putin made his move, sending global oil prices soaring to 2014 levels literally overnight. WTI hit a high of $100.54 on news that Russian troops had crossed Ukraine’s border while Brent rose to $105.74. Sanctions by Western nations have been swift in coming but, for now, are largely targeting Russia’s financial sector and its billionaire oligarchs. Boycotts of Russia’s oil and natural gas exports have yet to be initiated, although tanker companies are avoiding taking Russian crude which is hurting the value of their oil grade known as ‘Urals’. Additionally, Germany decided not to certify the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline. A mostly bearish, holiday-delayed crude inventory report was a non-event.

This week’s EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report indicated that commercial crude inventory unexpectedly rose 4.5 million barrels to 416 million barrels total and is now down to nine percent below the average for this time of year. The API reported that inventories increased six million barrels while S&P analysts called for a drop of 300,000 barrels. Refinery utilization was higher at 87.4 percent, up from the prior week’s 85.3 percent. Total motor gasoline inventories fell by 600,000 barrels and are holding at three percent below the five-average for this time of year. Distillate inventories decreased -600,000 barrels, 18 percent below the five-year average. Crude oil stocks at the key Cushing, OK. hub fell two million barrels to 23.8 million barrels or 31 percent of available capacity, still the lowest level since 2018. The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve had a draw of 2.44 million barrels leading to a remaining total of 582 million barrels. U.S. oil production was stable at 11.6 million barrels per day vs. 9.7 million barrels per day at this time last year. U.S. inventories of crude and fuel, including the SPR, continue to sit at eight-year low levels. The U.S. oil and gas rig count rose 10 in the last report.

U.S. shale oil producers are benefitting from their fiscal discipline, reporting record earnings and free cash flows. Demand increases over the last year have exceeded supply, yet shareholders don’t want shale oil companies to chase the resultant higher prices by incurring debt. The slow increase in U.S. oil supply, coupled with much higher prices, seems to be a formula for success that may stick around a while. However, if the Russia/Ukraine situation becomes prolonged, producers will be tempted by both higher prices and the need for incremental global supply.

The U.S. was Europe’s largest supplier of LNG last month, which will now become a more crucial commodity. All three major U.S. stock indices were down on the new geopolitical risks. The U.S. dollar spiked on the invasion news as investors exited equities and moved to currency and bonds. The stronger greenback may have played a role in crude’s retracement from the $100 per barrel level.

Frederick J. Lawrence, Conference Speaker and ex-Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) Chief Economist: Geopolitical tensions heightened leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia has been consistent with its ‘two steps forward, one step backward’ military/diplomatic posturing. This phrase came from the Finnish President who appears quite familiar with Russia’s foreign policy style over time. Needless to say, this invasion is much larger than Crimea in 2014. The tragic event will have a commensurate impact on commodity prices with oil, natural gas, agricultural commodities and metals all coming under stress with the escalation of force. Geopolitics is the main locomotive propelling the supply and demand train but the fundamentals surrounding demand and inventories are close behind, along with macros, highlighting continued inflation and supply chain disruption. Inventories and spare capacity are being scrutinized carefully given their historically low levels. The desired buffer needed to handle tight supply and demand margins along with such high levels of global geopolitical stress is not present and this further fuels psychology in a backwardated market. With Brent reaching back over $100 per barrel and natural gas getting closer to $5/Mmbtu, there will be closer attention paid to all of these variables lined up in front of the alarming events unfolding in the Ukraine.

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: Geopolitics continue to drive commodity prices as WTI spiked about eight percent to almost $100 per barrel on Thursday morning following news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Prices steadily declined during the day as more information regarding the situation on the ground emerged and details of the U.S.-led sanctions were announced. The lack of any specific restrictions on international sales of Russian oil and gas calmed fears of a short-term supply shock, but the overall situation remains tenuous and we would expect heightened volatility in the commodity markets as events unfold.

Phil Kangas, Grant Thornton Partner In Charge, Energy Advisory, Natural Resources and Mining: Tensions in Russia-Ukraine, OPEC+’s holding the line on production restrictions, and the recovery of global demand from the receding pandemic all continue to drive up energy prices … Given market developments, it was no surprise to see last week’s U.S. Energy Information Administration updated forecast for increased production and prices for natural gas in 2022 and 2023. The EIA February Short Term Energy Outlook predicted U.S. natural gas marketed production will increase to an average of 104.4 billion cubic feet per day in 2022 and then to a record high 106.6 Bcfpd in 2023. As expected, consumers are seeing the effects of surging energy costs. For the eight-consecutive week, the average price of gasoline has increased. According to GasBuddy.com, the national average price at the pump is up nearly $0.21 from a month ago and $0.90 from this time last year. Diesel prices are similarly up, hitting an eight year high this week.

Mark Le Dain, Vice President of Strategy with the oil and gas data firm Validere: Sadly, this week was an extreme example of how global energy insecurity provides bad actors with both funding and control.

Rigzone: What were some market surprises?

Lawrence: There is a Catch-22 going on with energy policy and energy reality in the U.S. as the administration bends backward to respond to high prices (with another announced SPR release) while it endeavors to pass BBB sometime later this year and prepare for mid-terms. With inflation running hard and supply chains continuing to stress market access and pricing, political pundits are closely watching the price of gasoline (and diesel). On one hand the administration is targeting industry via stepped up regulations by way of FERC (on pipelines) and leasing (on public lands) while at the same time capital access is becoming more challenging. On the other, it is encouraging more production at a time when producers are focused on paring debt and capital discipline. These tightening actions will not serve to lower prices but will rather make us more dependent on imports. We need only look at the energy crisis unfolding overseas with our transatlantic allies to understand the dangers inherent in this strategy. Fuels like natural gas give us the tools to continue our progress on energy transition and by now most understand that this will be a gradual process rather than a flip of the switch. Undoubtedly, geopolitics will amplify the need for a strong domestic energy economy and the vulnerabilities of dependence. Yet, like Russia’s strategy in Ukraine, the U.S. appears to be following the ‘one step forward, two steps backward’ strategy when it comes to sensible energy policy.

Seng: The ‘head fake’ by Putin last week, which led to a price retracement, only exacerbated this week's price move when the invasion became a reality. The military action came on the heels of an early week report from OPEC which forecasted increasing global demand this year and on into 2023.

Kangas: While cyber-attacks continue to plague various industry sectors, a recent study released last week showed that a surprising percentage - as many as one third of major cyber-attacks over the past five years have targeted energy and oil infrastructure assets. In a report from the S&P Global Platts Oil Security Sentinel, as many as 35 major attacks have occurred since 2017. From the attack on the Colonial Pipeline in the Spring of 2021 to last month’s cyberattack on the major European oil refining hubs of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA), these attacks have proven increasingly effective at creating economic disruption.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com