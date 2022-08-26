Algeria Sbaa Discovery Comes 28 Years After Last
Sonatrach has revealed that a discovery has been made in the Sbaa concession in Algeria, through drilling at Hassi Illatou est-1 (LTE-1).
The find comes 28 years after the last oil discovery made in the Sbaa region in 1994, Sonatrach outlined, adding that the discovery is located less than four miles from the Hassi Illatou treatment center. The preliminary estimate of the volumes of the discovery is between 48 million and 150 million barrels, Sonatrach revealed.
“This positive result is very encouraging for the continuation of the exploration of liquid hydrocarbons activity in the Sbaa region in order to guarantee the supply of the Adrar refinery,” Sonatrach said in a statement posted on its website, which was translated from French.
Last month, Sonatrach revealed that it had made three discoveries. The first was a discovery of condensate gas made in two Devonian reservoirs, following drilling by Sonatrach of exploration well In Ekker Sud West-1 in the In Amenas 2 research perimeter, and the second was made by Sonatrach and Eni following the drilling of the Rhourde Oulad Djemaa Ouest-1 exploration well in the Sif Fatima 2 research perimeter.
Sonatrach noted that a third positive result was recorded by the company during the drilling of a Tamzaia-3 delineation well on the Taghit research perimeter, where it said “an interesting gas production was obtained”.
Back in June, Sonatrach announced an “important” condensate gas discovery in the Hassi R'Mel perimeter. A preliminary assessment showed a volume that varies between 100 billion and 340 billion cubic meters of condensate gas, according to Sonatrach, which noted that these volumes constitute one of the largest revaluations of reserves in the last 20 years.
Sonatrach describes itself as an Algerian oil giant and a benchmark in the global energy sector. The company notes on its website that Algeria, due to its geographical location and hydrocarbon-rich subsoil, has a vast mining area that is still largely unexplored.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
