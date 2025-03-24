Alberta To Update Law to Protect O&G Production from Federal Emissions Cap

'If the federal government's proposed emissions cap is found to be unconstitutional, federal enforcement officers would have no reason to conduct emissions cap inspections or collect data'.

The government of Alberta, Canada, is updating a law to protect its oil and gas production from what it calls federal overreach.

The Critical Infrastructure Defense Act (CIDA) was passed to “protect essential infrastructure from trespassing, interference and damage that could cause significant risks to the public safety of Albertans,” the provincial government said in a news release.

The government said it is updating the law with the Critical Infrastructure Defense Amendment Act, 2025, which would make amendments to update the definition of essential infrastructure to include facilities where oil and gas production and emission data and records are held, as well as the two-kilometer-deep border zone north of the Alberta-USA border.

These amendments are in line with the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act motion, passed in December 2024, which stated that all emissions data should be exclusively owned by the province, Alberta said.

"If the federal government’s proposed emissions cap is found to be unconstitutional, federal enforcement officers would have no reason to conduct emissions cap inspections or collect data,” the province stated.

“Our government will continue using every tool we can to defend the best interests of Albertans, our economy, and our industry. These amendments would further assert Alberta's exclusive provincial jurisdiction to develop its natural resources and ensure our southern border remains secure. We will not tolerate the continuous and unconstitutional overreaches made by the federal government. Alberta will continue its pursuit of doubling our oil and gas production to meet the growing global demand for energy and we will not let Ottawa stand in the way of our province's future prosperity,” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said.

“Whether securing our border or calling on the federal government to scrap its harmful, job-killing emissions cap, our government will always prioritize public safety and defend Alberta’s interests. These amendments will ensure we have the necessary tools to protect our economy, industry and economic prosperity right now and in the years to come,” Mickey Amery, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General of Alberta, said.

As part of the government's efforts to strengthen security in the area near the international border, a two-kilometer-deep border zone north of the entire Alberta-USA border was designated as essential infrastructure in the Critical Infrastructure Defence Regulation in January. The legislative changes would put this into legislation, according to the release.

“The proposed amendments are vital to increasing border security along Alberta’s southern USA border. Let this be a message to all potential traffickers, especially those who traffic deadly fentanyl, that Alberta’s southern border is secure. Anyone caught trespassing in the red zone, interfering with, or damaging essential infrastructure, and those who do not have a lawful right to be on the essential infrastructure will be arrested,” Alberta Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis said.

Alberta has repeatedly said that the federal cap is unconstitutional and “impermissibly intrudes into an area of exclusive provincial jurisdiction as set out in section 92A of the Constitution Act, 1867,” according to an earlier statement.

The Conference Board of Canada forecast that royalties in Alberta will drop by $1.4 billion to $2.8 billion (CAD 2 billion to 4 billion) in 2030-31 under the emissions cap, the statement said.

