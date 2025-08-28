Alberta to Impose 2 Percent Levy on Hardware at Data Centers

Alberta plans to impose a 2% levy on the computer hardware used in large data centers starting at the end of next year.

The tax will apply to data centers with a load of 75 megawatts or larger and will go into effect Dec. 31, 2026, the province said in an emailed statement. The levy will be offset by provincial corporate income taxes so that, once a data center becomes profitable and pays corporate taxes, the levy won’t result in an additional tax burden.

Data center operators have been drawn to Alberta, a Canadian province with abundant and relatively cheap natural gas supplies. More than two dozen projects have been proposed to the Alberta Electric System Operator with a load of more than 12,000 megawatts, according to the agency’s data.

The hardware levy is the latest regulation imposed on the emerging industry by Alberta. In June, AESO announced it would limit connections to no more than 1,200 megawatts for “large load projects,” including data centers, until 2028, a move that prompted some indigenous communities to push back, claiming the restriction would hinder their own investments.

Data centers of at least 75 megawatts will be considered designated industrial properties and property values will be assessed by the province, according to the release. Land and buildings associated with facilities will be subject to municipal taxes. Municipalities have the option to offer property tax deferrals of as many as 15 years.