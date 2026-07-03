Alberta Advances West Coast Oil Pipeline Project

Alberta's government said it had applied to list the West Coast Oil Pipeline project, a new gateway for the province's oil sands to British Columbia and eventually Asia, as a project of national interest.

Alberta's government said Thursday it had applied to list the West Coast Oil Pipeline project, a new gateway for the province's oil sands to British Columbia and eventually Asia, as a project of national interest.

The provincial government also announced plans to bring in Trans Mountain Corp and Pembina Pipeline Corp as partners, as well as to involve Indigenous communities.

"The West Coast Oil Pipeline will transport more than one million barrels of oil per day to Canada’s west coast and strengthen access to growing Asian markets, helping meet Alberta's goal to double its oil production to eight million barrels per day over the next 10 years", an official statement said.

"After studying both northern and southern route options, Alberta selected a southern corridor from Bruderheim, Alberta, to the southwest coast of British Columbia. This offers the fastest, most cost-effective path to expanding Canada's energy exports.

"The proposed corridor builds on existing infrastructure, reflects feedback from Indigenous groups and the Government of British Columbia, reduces regulatory barriers given it would not be subject to the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act (Bill C-48), and gets Canadian oil to global markets faster".

Most of the West Coast Oil Pipeline would follow the Trans Mountain pipeline through southern BC to reach a deepwater, VLCC-capable port on BC’s southwest coast. From the terminal, the oil would be exported to markets such as Japan, China, Korea and India, according to the statement.

"The submission outlines details on the proposed corridor and size of the pipeline and associated infrastructure, costs and benefits to Canada", it said.

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"The Alberta-Canada landmark energy agreement announced in May includes a commitment from the federal government to a timely review of Alberta’s submission for a west coast pipeline, with the goal of achieving national interest listing by Oct. 1, 2026, and obtaining the permissions necessary for the design and construction of the pipeline to commence as early as Sept. 1, 2027", the statement noted.

Trans Mountain chief executive Mark Maki commented, "Our existing relationships and partnerships with the Indigenous Peoples, communities and stakeholders along the proposed corridor give us a solid foundation for success".

The statement said, "Through the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation and the federal Canadian Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program, the Alberta and Canadian governments will facilitate opportunities for Indigenous communities wishing to partner in the West Coast Oil Pipeline project".

Concurrently the provincial government is finalizing a tripartite agreement with its federal counterpart and the Oil Sands Alliance to enable an increase in production to support the new pipeline and another project to expand the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

"As part of that same agreement, Alberta's government and the Government of Canada will provide the conditions necessary for Oil Sands Alliance member companies to simultaneously grow production and build Pathways, the world’s largest carbon capture and storage infrastructure project", the statement said.

"Pathways will make Alberta bitumen among the lowest-emission heavy oil globally, displacing higher-emitting sources and improving environmental and geopolitical outcomes".

Alberta has reserves of 177 billion barrels of oil, nearly nine times the size of Texas' oil reserves, according to the provincial government.

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