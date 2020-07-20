SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
Alabama LNG Supplier Wins Mexico Contract

by Matthew V. Veazey
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Monday, July 20, 2020

Alabama LNG Supplier Wins Mexico Contract
Okra Energy Alabama has won a renewable LNG supply contract.

Okra Energy Alabama reported last week that it has won a renewable five-year export contract from Enestas Energy & Gas to supply containerized liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Mexico.

The 100,000-gallon-per-day natural gas liquefaction facility Okra Energy is constructing in McIntosh, Ala., will fulfill the export contract, the company noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. It added that Enestas specializes in distributing natural gas in Mexico through virtual pipelines primarily to mining, industrial park, transport, greenhouse and power generation customers.

“We’re proud to bring new technologies and enhanced energy sector jobs to Washington County through our supply contract with Enestas Energy & Gas, who share our belief that access to natural gas is a basic asset for the development of any country,” commented Mark Clark, Okra Energy Alabama’s CEO.

According to Okra, Enestas holds the distinction of having built – in 2019 – the first dual LNG and liquid ethane port terminal on Mexico’s Gulf Coast. It stated the facility boasts automated storage and an unloading facility for midsize vessels up to 22,000 cubic meters, adding that Enestas subsequently transports the cryogenic product to the customer’s facility.

“This supply contract with Okra Energy Alabama will allow us to continue and improve our distribution capabilities in Mexico,” remarked Caio Zapata, Enestas’ CEO.

Last year, Rigzone reported that Okra Energy installed Peru’s first small-scale LNG facility.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


