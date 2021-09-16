Al Hariga Oil Port Sit-in Ends
Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced the resumption of crude export operations at the Al Hariga oil port.
The development comes after a group of young people ended their sit-in inside the port, which lasted for days, NOC revealed. The company outlined that the demonstration was ended after a meeting was held between Mustafa Sanalla, the chairman of the board of directors of NOC, a general manager of the human resources development department at NOC and a representative for the demonstrators.
“The National Oil Corporation has listened to all the demands of the protesting youth, which were represented in their request to obtain suitable job opportunities,” NOC said in a statement posted on its website.
“NOC has expressed its understanding of the legitimacy of the demands, and its reservations about the means by which their demands were expressed, explaining to the youth the great technical and economic consequences of the oil closure,” the company added in the statement.
“At the same time, NOC emphasized its full support for the peaceful demands and its keenness to provide suitable job opportunities for these young people and other graduates in all parts of the country, through the programs for preparing and qualifying graduates, which the management of the National Oil Corporation supervises to implement during the coming period,” NOC went on to say.
Earlier this month, NOC announced the resumption of crude export operations at the Esidra and Ras Lanuf ports, after a shutdown which lasted a day. Despite the delay in shipping resulting from the temporary shutdown, production from all fields was not reduced, NOC highlighted, adding that the patriotic role played by the Army General Command in restoring security in both ports must be recognized by all Libyans.
Back in July, NOC revealed that a polyethylene plant had resumed operations after a year and half of closure.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- Aker Solutions Wins Large ConocoPhillips Deal
- Dragon LNG Deploys New Drug Testing Tech
- Oil Glut That Covid Built All But Gone
- Oil Steady In Wake of Hurricane Nicholas
- Tesla Loving Norway Picks Pro Oil Labor
- Halliburton Selected for Offshore Israel Campaign
- BP Appoints New EVP of Gas and Low Carbon Energy
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- ACWA Plans $1.2B Offer in Biggest Saudi IPO Since Aramco
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Ida Impact on Gulf of Mexico Continues
- Oil Up for Third Week as USA Refinery Restarts Outpace Production
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Oil Company Duo Joins Horizont Energi's Blue Amonia Project
- Noble Declares Force Majeure On Drillship and More
- Chevron and Caterpillar in Hydrogen Pact
- USA Rig Count Almost Doubles
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Ida Impact on Gulf of Mexico Continues
- Oil Up for Third Week as USA Refinery Restarts Outpace Production
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Exxon Makes 20th Starboek Discovery. Liza Unity FPSO Delivered.
- Oil Company Duo Joins Horizont Energi's Blue Amonia Project
- Noble Declares Force Majeure On Drillship and More