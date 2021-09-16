Al Hariga Oil Port Sit-in Ends

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced the resumption of crude export operations at the Al Hariga oil port.

The development comes after a group of young people ended their sit-in inside the port, which lasted for days, NOC revealed. The company outlined that the demonstration was ended after a meeting was held between Mustafa Sanalla, the chairman of the board of directors of NOC, a general manager of the human resources development department at NOC and a representative for the demonstrators.

“The National Oil Corporation has listened to all the demands of the protesting youth, which were represented in their request to obtain suitable job opportunities,” NOC said in a statement posted on its website.

“NOC has expressed its understanding of the legitimacy of the demands, and its reservations about the means by which their demands were expressed, explaining to the youth the great technical and economic consequences of the oil closure,” the company added in the statement.

“At the same time, NOC emphasized its full support for the peaceful demands and its keenness to provide suitable job opportunities for these young people and other graduates in all parts of the country, through the programs for preparing and qualifying graduates, which the management of the National Oil Corporation supervises to implement during the coming period,” NOC went on to say.

Earlier this month, NOC announced the resumption of crude export operations at the Esidra and Ras Lanuf ports, after a shutdown which lasted a day. Despite the delay in shipping resulting from the temporary shutdown, production from all fields was not reduced, NOC highlighted, adding that the patriotic role played by the Army General Command in restoring security in both ports must be recognized by all Libyans.

Back in July, NOC revealed that a polyethylene plant had resumed operations after a year and half of closure.

