Aker Wins Chevron Gulf of Mexico Contract
Aker Solutions recently inked a contract to provide umbilicals for Chevron-operated oil and gas fields in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. At the same time, the company also secured the first work order to provide 15 miles of umbilicals for Chevron’s Anchor project.
The agreement includes the delivery of engineering, design and manufacturing of dynamic and static control umbilicals, dynamic and static power umbilicals, and service and installation support.
"We are honored to have entered this master order with Chevron and to have been awarded the Anchor work order," said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions. "This demonstrates the mutual trust between the two organizations, as well as the capabilities and experience of our umbilicals manufacturing organization in the U.S."
Aker Solutions was at the same time awarded the first work order under the Chevron master order for the Anchor project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The scope includes about 20,000 psi dynamic steel tube- and power umbilicals and distribution equipment. The deepwater field is 140 miles offshore Louisiana at a water depth of 5,000 feet.
Aker Solutions' facility in Mobile, Alabama in the U.S. will perform the engineering, design and manufacturing of the umbilicals. The work will start up immediately. The contract will be booked as order intake in the first quarter of 2020.
Aker Solutions currently employs approximately 16,000 people in more than 20 countries.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
