Aker Solutions Wins e-Fuel Plant FEED Deal

Aker Solutions has signed a contract with Nordic Blue Crude for the front end engineering and design of a new e-Fuel facility at Heroya in Porsgrunn, Norway.

Aker Solutions has revealed that it has signed a contract with Nordic Blue Crude (NBC) for the front end engineering and design (FEED) of a new e-Fuel facility at Heroya in Porsgrunn, Norway.

The e-Fuel plant is planned to produce CO2 neutral fuel by using green hydrogen and furnace gas from an existing factory. FEED work will start immediately and is planned to be completed in the third quarter of 2021, Aker Solutions outlined, adding that work will involve around 50 employees from Aker Solutions, primarily at the company’s headquarters in Fornebu, Norway.

Based on the FEED results, NBC aims to sanction the start of detailed engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) within the second half of 2021, Aker Solutions highlighted.

“Aker Solutions has been working with NBC on this concept for more than two years,” Kenneth Simonsen, the interim executive vice president and head of the renewables business in Aker Solutions, said in a company statement.

“The FEED contract brings the project a big step forward towards realization. The project also supports our strategy to grow the company’s business related to renewables and low carbon oil and gas projects. Based on delivery of solid front end engineering, we aim to be in a good position for future work,” the Aker Solutions representative went on to say.

In a statement posted on its website, Aker Solutions noted that it is already a leading supplier to oil and gas companies globally and said it will continue to maintain this market position. The company added, however, that, in parallel, it will rapidly grow activities for sustainable energy production and highlighted that its ambition is to generate one third of its revenue from renewable energy projects and low carbon solutions by 2025, and two thirds by 2030.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com